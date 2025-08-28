GHS deploys rapid response team to tackle Typhoid fever outbreak in Oti Region

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared an outbreak of typhoid fever in the Oti Region, with confirmed cases in Biakoye, Krachi East, Krachi West, and Krachi Nchumuru districts.

In a statement signed by Acting Deputy Director-General Dr. Caroline Reindorf Amissah and issued in Accra on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the GHS said it was working with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council and the Ministry of Health to urgently contain the spread.

A National Case Management Rapid Response Team has been deployed to the affected districts to reinforce local health officials and provide technical support in controlling the situation.

Typhoid fever, caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi, is transmitted through contaminated food and water. The disease manifests in fever, chills, headache, sore throat, general weakness, abdominal pain, and in some cases, diarrhoea.

The GHS urged residents to strictly observe hygiene practices to prevent further infections. These include boiling drinking water, washing hands with soap regularly, thoroughly cooking meals, and avoiding open defecation near water bodies. Communities were also encouraged to undertake clean-up campaigns to minimise environmental risks.

While assuring the public that containment measures are underway, the GHS appealed for calm and advised residents to follow guidance from health professionals on the ground. It further noted that additional updates would be provided after comprehensive assessments in the affected areas.

