S/R: Some displaced residents escaping Gbinyiri deadly clash drown in boat accident on Black Volta

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
Tragedy has struck in the Savannah Region after a boat carrying displaced residents capsized on the Black Volta at Dinie Tuonbo, leaving six people rescued and an unknown number feared drowned.

The victims were among scores of people fleeing Gbinyiri, a farming community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, which descended into chaos following bloody clashes over a disputed parcel of land.

The violence, which erupted on the morning of Sunday, August 17, claimed six lives and left at least 18 others with serious injuries. Homes were torched, forcing many residents to abandon the community and seek refuge across the river.

It was during this desperate attempt to escape the violence that one of the overloaded boats ferrying the displaced persons overturned in the middle of the Black Volta.

Rescue efforts are currently being led by personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), supported by the police, military, and local volunteers. While six people were pulled out alive, the number of missing passengers remains uncertain.

Authorities have described the situation as dire, as security agencies continue to maintain a heavy presence in Gbinyiri to prevent further hostilities while search teams comb the river in the hope of recovering more survivors and bodies.

The clashes, triggered by long-standing land disputes, have further deepened insecurity in the area, forcing residents to flee and heightening fears of a looming humanitarian crisis.

