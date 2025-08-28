“MOST EFFECTIVE VICE PRESIDENT”? The People Remember Differently

Dr. Bawumia claims many see him as Ghana’s most effective Vice President. But civic memory tells another story.
From the botched PDS deal to the opaque Gold for Oil initiative, his tenure has been marked by economic instability, procurement scandals, and broken public trust. The cedi continues to fall, fuel prices fluctuate, and transparency remains elusive.
Effectiveness isn’t declared—it’s earned. And the Ghanaian voter remembers.
🇬🇭 While Dr. Bawumia has positioned himself as “the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history”, many Ghanaians—especially those with a civic memory shaped by accountability and reform—recall a series of troubling episodes during his tenure. Here's a detailed list of alleged malfeasance and controversies that have cast shadows over his vice presidency:
⚖️ Key Allegations of Malfeasance Under Dr. Bawumia’s Tenure
1. PDS Concession Scandal
The botched Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal led to the suspension of Ghana’s $190 million compact with the Millennium Challenge Corporation.
Allegations included fraudulent guarantees and lack of due diligence, with Bawumia reportedly involved in oversight as head of the Economic Management Team.
2. Gold for Oil Transparency Concerns
While touted as a forex-saving initiative, critics flagged:
Lack of procurement transparency
Risky depletion of gold reserves
Continued depreciation of the cedi despite policy goals
3. Helicopter Procurement for Ghana Police
A 2025 investigative report alleged: Misuse of $2 million allocated for a police helicopter
Conflict of interest in supplier selection
Missing documentation and lack of oversight in the procurement process
4. Economic Management Failures
As head of the Economic Management Team, Bawumia faced criticism for:
Cedi depreciation
Rising inflation and youth unemployment
Mounting national debt and fiscal instability
5. Digitalization Overreach
While digital initiatives were praised, some were criticized for:
High implementation costs
Limited accessibility for rural populations
Lack of integration with existing systems
6. Fuel Price and Forex Volatility
Despite promises of stability, fuel prices fluctuated and forex reserves remained under pressure, undermining public trust in economic stewardship.
🧭 Civic Reflection
My stance, resonates with a broader call for moral clarity and institutional reform. The electorate remembers not just slogans, but the lived consequences of leadership. In a democracy, effectiveness is not self-declared—it is earned through transparency, accountability, and legacy-building.
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]
#CivicClarity #GhanaDecides #AccountabilityMatters #GoldForOil #RememberPDS