“MOST EFFECTIVE VICE PRESIDENT”? The People Remember Differently

Dr. Bawumia claims many see him as Ghana’s most effective Vice President. But civic memory tells another story.

From the botched PDS deal to the opaque Gold for Oil initiative, his tenure has been marked by economic instability, procurement scandals, and broken public trust. The cedi continues to fall, fuel prices fluctuate, and transparency remains elusive.

Effectiveness isn’t declared—it’s earned. And the Ghanaian voter remembers.

🇬🇭 While Dr. Bawumia has positioned himself as “the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history”, many Ghanaians—especially those with a civic memory shaped by accountability and reform—recall a series of troubling episodes during his tenure. Here's a detailed list of alleged malfeasance and controversies that have cast shadows over his vice presidency:

⚖️ Key Allegations of Malfeasance Under Dr. Bawumia’s Tenure

1. PDS Concession Scandal

The botched Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal led to the suspension of Ghana’s $190 million compact with the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Allegations included fraudulent guarantees and lack of due diligence, with Bawumia reportedly involved in oversight as head of the Economic Management Team.

2. Gold for Oil Transparency Concerns

While touted as a forex-saving initiative, critics flagged:

Lack of procurement transparency

Risky depletion of gold reserves

Continued depreciation of the cedi despite policy goals

3. Helicopter Procurement for Ghana Police

A 2025 investigative report alleged: Misuse of $2 million allocated for a police helicopter

Conflict of interest in supplier selection

Missing documentation and lack of oversight in the procurement process

4. Economic Management Failures

As head of the Economic Management Team, Bawumia faced criticism for:

Cedi depreciation

Rising inflation and youth unemployment

Mounting national debt and fiscal instability

5. Digitalization Overreach

While digital initiatives were praised, some were criticized for:

High implementation costs

Limited accessibility for rural populations

Lack of integration with existing systems

6. Fuel Price and Forex Volatility

Despite promises of stability, fuel prices fluctuated and forex reserves remained under pressure, undermining public trust in economic stewardship.

🧭 Civic Reflection

My stance, resonates with a broader call for moral clarity and institutional reform. The electorate remembers not just slogans, but the lived consequences of leadership. In a democracy, effectiveness is not self-declared—it is earned through transparency, accountability, and legacy-building.

