ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOLD FOR OIL: Between Promise and Propaganda—A Civic Reflection

Feature Article GOLD FOR OIL: Between Promise and Propaganda—A Civic Reflection
THU, 28 AUG 2025

🕊️ Here is a civic education article that blends clarity, ceremonial resonance, and strategic framing—highlighting both the policy's merits and its limitations, while addressing the deeper civic memory and moral accountability of the electorate.

In the sacred duty of nation-building, truth must never be traded for expedience. As citizens, we are called not only to observe policy outcomes but to discern their intent, integrity, and impact. The recent declarations surrounding the Gold for Oil initiative—hailed by its architect as a lifeline for Ghana’s economy—deserve both civic applause and sober scrutiny.

🌟 Claimed Advantages of the Gold for Oil Policy

  • Forex Relief: By exchanging gold directly for oil, the policy aimed to reduce pressure on the cedi and stabilize fuel prices.
  • Fuel Price Moderation: Import premiums reportedly dropped, helping maintain pump prices within a manageable range throughout 2023.
  • Strategic Reserves: The Bank of Ghana’s accumulation of gold reserves was positioned as a sovereign buffer against external shocks.

These outcomes, if sustained and transparently managed, could represent a step toward economic resilience. But policy alone does not absolve leadership of past missteps—nor does it erase the civic memory of broken trust.

⚠️ Disadvantages and Civic Concerns

  • Cedi Depreciation Continued: Despite the policy’s intentions, the currency weakened, revealing deeper structural vulnerabilities.
  • Transparency Deficit: The lack of clear reporting and public oversight has raised questions about procurement processes and accountability.
  • Risk to National Assets: Using gold reserves to fund oil imports without long-term safeguards may jeopardize future fiscal stability.
  • Operational Inefficiencies: Delays and logistical gaps in oil distribution undermined the policy’s effectiveness.

🧭 The Propaganda Turn—and the Voter’s Moral Compass

To trumpet this initiative as a singular triumph—while ignoring unresolved scandals such as the PDS deal, which stripped the nation of control over its power assets under questionable circumstances—is to insult the intelligence and moral clarity of the Ghanaian voter.

The electorate remembers. Civic memory is not so easily rewritten. No amount of economic spin can erase the stain of malfeasance, nor can it substitute for genuine reform, restitution, and moral leadership.

🕯️ A Call to Conscious Citizenship
Let us not be swayed by selective storytelling. Let us demand policies that are not only technically sound but ethically anchored. Let us remember that true leadership is not measured by temporary relief, but by enduring trust.

As we approach future elections, may our votes reflect not just economic aspirations, but a deeper yearning for integrity, unity, and legacy. Ghana deserves leadership that honors both tradition and truth.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (702)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is NDC’s biggest fear in 2028 polls’ — Egyapa Merc...

2 hours ago

There is no wisdom in this – NPP MP slams NDCs proposed 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway "There is no wisdom in this" – NPP MP slams NDC's proposed 6-lane Accra-Kumasi e...

3 hours ago

S/R: Some displaced residents escaping Gbinyiri deadly clash drown in boat accident on Black Volta S/R: Some displaced residents escaping Gbinyiri deadly clash drown in boat accid...

3 hours ago

NPP race: NDC doesnt intend to fulfil their lofty promises to Ghanaians, elect me to hold them accountable – Bawumia NPP race: NDC doesn't intend to fulfil their lofty promises to Ghanaians, elect ...

3 hours ago

Here are Mahamas major projects for Singapore investors in Ghana Here are Mahama's major projects for Singapore investors in Ghana

3 hours ago

He is tormenting us — GBC workers declare DG Amin Alhassan persona non grata "He is tormenting us" — GBC workers declare DG Amin Alhassan persona non grata

3 hours ago

Ghana, Singapore ready to chart new path of prosperity - Ablakwa Ghana, Singapore ready to chart new path of prosperity - Ablakwa  

3 hours ago

I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by bragging about money — Bawumia jabs Ken I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by bragging about money — Bawu...

3 hours ago

NPP race: I have already been attacked, so I have a large capacity to stomach all sorts of attacks — Bawumia NPP race: I have already been attacked, so I have a large capacity to stomach al...

3 hours ago

Stop delegating official duties to your PAs and sitting in office enjoying perks – Linda Ocloo warns failing MMDCEs Stop delegating official duties to your PAs and sitting in office enjoying perks...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line