KNUST student’s murder trial adjourned to September 15

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
The murder trial of 21-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Daniel Tuffuor, accused of killing his girlfriend, Joana Deladem Yabani, has been adjourned to September 15, 2025.

Tuffuor was picked up by police on February 27, 2025, just hours after Joana’s lifeless body was found on campus. The University’s security unit, which first responded to the incident, immediately handed the matter over to the police.

Investigators later confirmed that the two had been in a romantic relationship. CCTV footage reportedly showed a man, believed to be Tuffuor, strangling Joana to death after a heated confrontation.

He was subsequently charged and arraigned before the Prempeh District Court, where hearings have been ongoing.

Although Joana has since been buried, police say investigations are still active. Meanwhile, Tuffuor remains in remand custody as the case drags on.

