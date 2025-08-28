NPP race: Bawumia outlines his vision for Ghana

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially filed his nomination to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), setting out a bold vision for Ghana as he addressed a massive crowd of party faithful.

Dr. Bawumia, who has served as a four-time running mate, two-term Vice President, and the NPP’s Presidential Candidate in the 2024 elections, argued that his track record makes him uniquely qualified to lead both the party and the nation. He declared that his “rich resume, coupled with his enormous experience, having served as Vice President with remarkable imprints, makes him the most prepared candidate for the NPP, and for President in 2028.”

Making a strong case for his candidacy, he highlighted several transformative policies he championed under the previous administration, before turning to his broader plans for the country should he become President.

He outlined a comprehensive economic and social agenda, stating: “My Vision is to expand the Ghanaian economy through rich ideas that provide incentives and measures such as a flat tax system for individuals, corporate and import taxes and an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and accelerate the pace of Job creation.”

He added, “My Vision is to introduce measures that reduce the cost of living for the average Ghanaian and support the vulnerable. My vision is to adopt a constituency-based development and budgeting framework in which local people benefit the most and the well-being of the individual is enhanced.”

On digitalisation and inclusivity, Dr. Bawumia stressed: “My vision is for a modern digitalised economy that offers equal opportunities to all, including women, the physically challenged and the grassroots, and not just for the rich. My vision is for the credit system to be accessible to all, as in the advanced countries.”

He further pledged to empower local industries and job creation, saying: “My vision is to energise domestic production and job creation and lessen the fiscal burden by dedicating 3% of GDP of expenditure currently undertaken by the public sector to the private sector, with procurement being made locally. My vision is to achieve all this, starting with a strong, disciplined and united NPP.”

Dr. Bawumia concluded with a rallying call to his party members: “Join me on this journey to rebuild our party and reposition this great tradition to deliver for Ghanaians from 2028.”