If there were anyone to create division in NPP, it won't be me - Bawumia tells supporters

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has given firm assurances to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he will never be the cause of division or confusion within the party.

Addressing thousands of enthusiastic supporters at the NPP headquarters in Accra after filing his nomination papers to contest the party’s flagbearership, Dr. Bawumia urged his fellow aspirants to treat the contest as a family affair, reminding them that the NPP’s real challenge lies outside the party.

"Our true Opponent is not within. Our true Opponent is out there," he declared. "We need unity to win and I promise you that, just as you have known me to be, I would not do anything to bring division or conflict within the party. If there were anyone to create problems in the NPP, it wouldn’t be Dr. Bawumia."

Dr. Bawumia also took the opportunity to share parts of his vision for Ghana, outlining measures to expand the economy and generate sustainable jobs as key priorities under his leadership.