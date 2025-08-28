ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
NPP I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia
THU, 28 AUG 2025

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his leadership qualities, grounded in character, values, and integrity, uniquely position him to lead both the party and Ghana into the future.

Dr Bawumia made the statement after filing his nomination to contest in the NPP flagbearer race, addressing a large crowd of party supporters.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s tradition of leadership had always been anchored on selflessness, humility, courage, and foresight, and he represented these values.

“As the NPP is looking for a leader who embodies the character of our forebearers, I, Mahamudu Bawumia, offer myself to lead this party into the 2028 elections because I have the integrity, competence, compassion, humility and the values not only required to lead this party but also this country,” he declared.

He pointed to his track record as Vice President, highlighting his role in introducing transformational digital reforms, financial stability measures, and social policies.

“I have demonstrated my strength not by insults or empty promises but by getting results. This is what makes me the most prepared person to lead the NPP and Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said.

Calling for unity within the NPP, Dr Bawumia urged party delegates to put character and values at the centre of their choice of leader.

“This election is about the soul of our party. We must choose values that inspire hope, not division. That is the leadership I offer, one that stands for integrity, humility, and service to the people,” he told the gathering.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If there were anyone to create division in NPP, it wont be me - Bawumia tells supporters If there were anyone to create division in NPP, it won't be me - Bawumia tells s...

2 hours ago

I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Instead of focusing your guns on me, focus on holding NDC government accountable – Bawumia to others NPP flagbearer aspirants Instead of focusing your guns on me, focus on holding NDC government accountable...

2 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo ‘Stop sleeping on the job, leadership is not about sitting in offices’ – Regiona...

2 hours ago

Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye

3 hours ago

Ga chiefs and leaders preparing to sprinkle Kpokpoi Two killed, others injured in violent clashes at Teshie Kpokpoi sprinkling cerem...

3 hours ago

Mahama, Singapore agree on cross-border payment systems to boost AfCFTA trade Mahama, Singapore agree on cross-border payment systems to boost AfCFTA trade

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is NPP’s strongest option for 2028’ — Oppong Nkrum...

3 hours ago

Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers

4 hours ago

NPP race: I stand with Bawumia — Sammi Awuku declares support NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line