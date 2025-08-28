I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his leadership qualities, grounded in character, values, and integrity, uniquely position him to lead both the party and Ghana into the future.

Dr Bawumia made the statement after filing his nomination to contest in the NPP flagbearer race, addressing a large crowd of party supporters.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s tradition of leadership had always been anchored on selflessness, humility, courage, and foresight, and he represented these values.

“As the NPP is looking for a leader who embodies the character of our forebearers, I, Mahamudu Bawumia, offer myself to lead this party into the 2028 elections because I have the integrity, competence, compassion, humility and the values not only required to lead this party but also this country,” he declared.

He pointed to his track record as Vice President, highlighting his role in introducing transformational digital reforms, financial stability measures, and social policies.

“I have demonstrated my strength not by insults or empty promises but by getting results. This is what makes me the most prepared person to lead the NPP and Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said.

Calling for unity within the NPP, Dr Bawumia urged party delegates to put character and values at the centre of their choice of leader.

“This election is about the soul of our party. We must choose values that inspire hope, not division. That is the leadership I offer, one that stands for integrity, humility, and service to the people,” he told the gathering.