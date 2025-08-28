ModernGhana logo
Instead of focusing your guns on me, focus on holding NDC government accountable – Bawumia to others NPP flagbearer aspirants

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to his rivals in the party’s flagbearer contest to channel their energy into exposing the failures of the governing NDC rather than tearing each other down.

Addressing a charged crowd of party supporters after submitting his nomination forms, Dr. Bawumia emphasised that unity was critical if the NPP was to return to power in 2028.

“What the NPP and Ghana need is a strong party that can hold the government accountable for its promises. Bawumia has always done that and will do that as flagbearer,” he declared, citing his track record of consistently challenging the NDC on policy performance.

He warned that internal mudslinging was a distraction that could only weaken the party’s chances.

“For the various candidates contesting for flagbearership, I ask: won’t Ghana and the NPP be better off if instead of focusing your guns on Bawumia, you focus on holding the Government accountable to show that you can lead the NPP in holding the NDC accountable? Won’t Ghana and the NPP be better off if instead of attacking each other, you focus on selling a vision for the Party and the Country?” he asked pointedly.

Dr. Bawumia reminded party faithful that the real challenge lay outside the NPP and urged his colleagues to avoid sowing seeds of division.

“Our true opponent is not within. Our true opponent is out there! We need unity to win. I promise you that just as you have known me to be, I would not do anything to bring division or conflict within the party. If there were anyone to create problems in the NPP, it wouldn’t be Dr Bawumia,” he assured.

Kofi Seaman | 8/28/2025 3:40:17 PM

Very solid statement there. It shall be well. This is the mark of a true leader. I wish this will resonate with everyone..

