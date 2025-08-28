ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 28 Aug 2025 Headlines

Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has waded into the controversy surrounding the Ridge Hospital assault, demanding accountability from social media personality Ralph Saint Williams, also known as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, August 28, Mr. Vanderpuye condemned the incident as unacceptable and urged that those involved face the full force of the law.

“Whatever happened was unfortunate, and the consequences must be faced by the people who were involved. I think the gentleman who did that should be dealt with because they have no right under any law to have done what they did.

“I am expecting them to immediately come out and render an unqualified apology and do what they have to do to fend off the repercussions of punishment or preliminary measures that have been taken against them,” he said.

His comments came a day after a ministerial committee, set up by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, presented its findings on the matter.

Committee chair Dr. Lawrence Ofori-Boadu disclosed that medical examinations did not support earlier claims that rotation nurse Rejoice Tsotso Bortei suffered a shoulder dislocation during the August 18 altercation. Instead, she was diagnosed with contusions, treated with pain relief, advised to rest, and placed under psychological support.

The findings contradicted initial reports that sparked widespread outrage after a viral video showed a heated confrontation between relatives of a patient and staff at the hospital’s emergency department. The incident provoked condemnation from professional associations and renewed debate about the safety of health workers in public facilities.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bortei has initiated a civil action against Ralph Saint Williams, seeking GHS 7 million in damages for alleged physical assault and defamation arising from the incident.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

If there were anyone to create division in NPP, it wont be me - Bawumia tells supporters If there were anyone to create division in NPP, it won't be me - Bawumia tells s...

54 minutes ago

I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia I have the character, vision to lead the NPP and Ghana – Bawumia

55 minutes ago

Instead of focusing your guns on me, focus on holding NDC government accountable – Bawumia to others NPP flagbearer aspirants Instead of focusing your guns on me, focus on holding NDC government accountable...

55 minutes ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo ‘Stop sleeping on the job, leadership is not about sitting in offices’ – Regiona...

1 hour ago

Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye Ridge hospital assault: Ralph should be dealt with – Vanderpuye

2 hours ago

Ga chiefs and leaders preparing to sprinkle Kpokpoi Two killed, others injured in violent clashes at Teshie Kpokpoi sprinkling cerem...

2 hours ago

Mahama, Singapore agree on cross-border payment systems to boost AfCFTA trade Mahama, Singapore agree on cross-border payment systems to boost AfCFTA trade

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is NPP’s strongest option for 2028’ — Oppong Nkrum...

2 hours ago

Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers

3 hours ago

NPP race: I stand with Bawumia — Sammi Awuku declares support NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line