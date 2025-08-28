ModernGhana logo
I offer myself a second time to bear the flag of NPP — Bawumia after filing nomination forms

NPP Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
THU, 28 AUG 2025
Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has formally filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race slated for January 31, 2026.

The 2024 flagbearer said his decision is rooted in a sense of duty to both the party and the country.

Addressing supporters after submitting his forms on Thursday, August 28, he explained that the NPP needs a leader who embodies the values of its tradition while preparing to offer Ghanaians solutions to their challenges.

“I offer myself for a second time to bear the flag of the NPP into this election, after having listened extensively to the demands of the party and the nation,” he said.

The former Vice President emphasized his long service in government and the party as evidence of his readiness for the task ahead.

He highlighted his contributions to key policy initiatives such as Gold for Oil, Ghana Card, drone delivery service, which he says have positively impacted millions of lives.

“The rich, innovative and practical ideas that I successfully championed and saw to implementation include the Gold for Oil programme, the Ghanacard, mobile money interoperability, the Zipline drone delivery service and Agenda 111, among others,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He called on the party to remain united as it works towards reclaiming power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

According to him, disunity within the NPP will only serve the interest of its opponents.

Dr. Bawumia assured delegates that his vision is to build a modern, inclusive, and digitised economy anchored on job creation, grassroots empowerment, and policies that reduce the cost of living for ordinary Ghanaians.

