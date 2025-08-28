ModernGhana logo
Adentan Chief Imam supports education with Back to School initiative for 800 orphans

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
THU, 28 AUG 2025

The Adentan Municipal Chief Imam, Imam Sheikh Abubakar Mutawakil has distributed school bags, exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, and other essential learning materials to orphans as part of his Back to School Project.

The initiative, is in collaboration with Race 4 Aid, in partnership with Sharjah Charity International, seeks to support orphans in returning to school, began with its first phase in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, benefiting over 800 children.

A brief presentation ceremony was held in the Adentan Municipality, bringing together teachers and Arabic instructors, who offered guidance and words of encouragement to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Idi Amin, a teacher, urged the orphans to study hard, respect their teachers and guardians, and remain focused on their dreams. “Have a vision of who you want to become in the future,” he advised, adding that the efforts of Race 4 Aid, Sharjah Charity International, and the Adentan Municipality Chief Imam aim to see them grow into responsible citizens.

Issah Mahama, Principal Research Officer, Copyright Office, Accra also encouraged the children to remain obedient, prayerful, and disciplined. He reminded them to pray for knowledge and success each day, while also praying for the benefactors who made the gesture possible.

The Founder of Race 4 Aid, Imam Mutawakil Abubakar, explained that the Back to School Project was designed to respond to the urgent needs of orphaned children who often face financial barriers that threaten their education.

“This initiative is not only about distributing school supplies; it is about investing in the future of Ghana, one child at a time,” he said. He stressed that the program aims to improve school attendance, nurture academic performance, and promote equal opportunities in education.

According to him, the next phase of the "Back to School Project“ will extend to the Volta, Oti, and northern parts of the country, with more orphans expected to benefit.

He said, Race 4 Aid, Sharjah Charity International, and the Office of the Adentan Municipality Imam remain committed to empowering orphans, easing the burden on families, and reaffirming education as the foundation of national development.

