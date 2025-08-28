Would NDC Validate US Z-9 Crash Technical Team of Investigators Composed of LGBTQ+ Experts?

In the highly suspicious matter of the solemn plea by The Asantehene, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, not to turn the Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Z-9 crashing of the Chinese-made military Helicopter on a Cocoa Farm at Adansi-Akrofuom, in the Asante Region, into a partisan political football, we humbly beg to strongly differ with Ghana’s most renowned and globally respected Monarch to take an imperative pass on the foregoing Nana Barima Kwaku Duah’s admonishment to all morally and politically responsible bona fide Ghanaian citizens. The stark and the historically incontrovertible fact of the matter is that the highly charged environment and climatic fallout from the aforementioned catastrophe, that resulted in the deaths of some two senior Mahama cabinet appointees and three other senior executive operatives of both the Mahama government and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), was clearly an accident waiting to happen down the pike, as New Yorkers are wont to say.

You see, the grim irony of the entire charade put on by the brazen and the morally unconscionable leadership of the John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama 2.0-led regime is the unctuous pretense by the latter to the radical eradication of the Galamsey - or the illegal small-scale mining industry - in the country. For instance, scarcely two months ago, Mr. John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama stood in the Greater-Accra Metropolitan Township of Osu, not very far from the Old Danish Slave Fortress of Christansborg, better known globally as The Osu Castle, and sternly cautioned those National Democratic Congress’ stalwarts who were calling for the complete, radical and the outright eradication of the ecologically destructive and predatory activities of illegal small-scale mining to be strategically mindful of the fact that the next General Election in the country was less than four years away, and that the National Democratic Congress direly risked being completely swept out of power, if the putatively foremost advocates of the Galamsey Cottage Industry were widely perceived by a great majority of the electorate to be inimically and vehemently opposed to the vigorous promotion of the predatory and existentially deleterious Galamsey Industry.

It would be salubrious, as well as socioeconomically and politically salutary, for the Attorney-General’s Department to release the names of all the 900-plus prisoners recently afforded blanket amnesty by the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, with the individual descriptions of the crimes committed for which each and every one of these perpetrators of criminal acts of depravity were shoved into the slammer or the stir-house, as the British are known to call it. I bet Ghanaians would be utterly disgusted but not altogether flabbergasted to discover that the overwhelming majority of these recently released criminal convicts are those that a then-Candidate Mahama promised relief as a reward for wantonly causing the destruction of our waterbodies and forestry resources. Which is also precisely why Otumfuo Osei-Tutu may very well have egregiously erred to cavalierly presume that the August 6, Z-9 Military Helicopter Crash in His Majesty’s proverbial “neck-of-the-woods,” as New Yorkers are fond of saying, was a pure and absolute happenstance.

Which is precisely why anybody who has sold her-/himself into or facilely purchased the fallacy and the myth of the Omane-Boamah Gang having boarded the ill-fated Z-9 Helicopter enroute to the globally famous Obuasi-based Asante Goldfields Corporation (AGC) to fight Galamsey may very well be in urgent need of psychiatric examination. The most cognitively logical question to ask at this juncture is the following: How does any responsible government teach the environmentally suicidal activity of Galamsey either progressively or safely?

It goes without saying that, contrary to what Otumfuo Osei-Tutu would have Ghanaians believe and accept as amounting to national reconciliation in a time of morally and psychologically seismic tragedy, condoning the glaringly unpatriotic and patently treasonous promotion of Galamsey by the leadership of the Ballot-Snatching National Democratic Congress, could very well culminate in the imminent and the total destruction of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana as we have known and lived the same for nearly seven decades now.

The sort of corruption and moral depravity that Otumfuo Osei-Tutu may very well be unwittingly or inadvertently condoning if not, in fact, wittingly and willfully advocating or promoting, do not induce or create the kind of healthy and civilized political culture that The Asantehene undoubtedly appears to be advocating. For the rabidly Anti-American Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Ghana’s current Minister of Foreign Affairs and West African Regional Integration, what makes the August 6, Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash at once even more morally perplexing and unspeakably embarrassing, is the fact that not quite long ago, the notorious “Baby With Sharp Teeth,” in the mnemonically indelible words of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, the globally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, caustically lambasted a United States’ Republican Party Senator, that is, a member of the presently ruling American Government, who had dared to call the Mahama government to the carpet for reneging on its debt and contractual obligations to Good, Old Uncle Sam.

What is even more morally humbling, if not downright humiliating, is the recent flat refusal by Mr. Ablakwa to cast his ballot on behalf of Ghana and his boss, namely, President John “Ford Expedition SE Payola” Dramani, for the Renewal of the United Nations’ Convention on Human Rights, on the peevish and the patently lame-brained grounds that the UN Mandate on Human Rights also irreligiously covered the Inalienable and the Jealous Protection of the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Queer (LGBTQ+) People, although Mr. Ablakwa also proudly and even pompously touted his government’s supposedly jealous and legally unmatched protection of the inviolable human rights of Ghanaian women at large.

Which, naturally, got Yours Truly exploding with laughter. You see, the farcical implication here was that, somehow, Lesbians lacked the fundamental quality of the humanity of their gender description and identity and therefore fell well outside the loop of feminine legal protection. Dear Reader, you see the criminally warped thinking of some of these “Agbelima” and “Tuozaafi”- chomping capos of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-commandeered National Democratic Congress?

But, of course, what got Yours Truly’s proverbial goat was the logically bizarre and morally incongruous fact that Messrs. Mahama and Ablakwa would muster the chutzpah to invite a “Gay-Lifestyle Promoting United States of America,” in their own words, by the way, to dispatch an Expert Team of Forensic and Technical Experts to Ghana to investigate the August 6, 2025, Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash, in the dubious name of “Forensic Investigative Independence and Credibility.” A shameless request which also left Yours Truly wondering if any results or conclusions arrived at by the US Technical Investigative Team of Experts is apt to be deemed to be valid and credible, if it is also discovered that some of these investigators belong to the NDC-designated “Abominable Subculture of the LGBTQ+ Community.” Go figure!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

