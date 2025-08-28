NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is NPP’s strongest option for 2028’ — Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has declared Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) best bet to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

He argued that the former Vice President is the most prepared, widely marketed, and possesses the strongest track record among contenders in the party’s upcoming January 2026 flagbearer elections.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 28, the former Information Minister said Dr. Bawumia reflects the ideals of the NPP, citing humility, emotional intelligence, and an ability to mobilise people.

“The whole essence of a political party is to mobilise numbers to win power so that you can inculcate your ideas into government. Today, there is one person who has come so clean.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the most prepared candidate, most marketed across the country and most prepared in terms of his track record and pedigree to ensure that we can win 2028 and govern in 2029.

“He also embodies the character values that this conservative party looks out for—his humility, emotional intelligence and ability to bring people together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his wife and former Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, his 2024 running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other party stalwarts, has filed his nomination forms.