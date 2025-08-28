NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has declared his firm support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NPP Flagbearer aspirant as the party prepares to enter a decisive phase in its quest to recapture power in the 2028 general election.

In a statement on his official social media page, Awuku invoked the legacy of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, urging party faithful to draw inspiration from the vision of the party’s forebears. He prayed for guidance for Dr. Bawumia as he presents his case to NPP delegates and the party’s grassroots.

“As the NPP enters a critical phase in its quest to recapture power in 2028, may the gentle souls of our forbearers provide useful guidance and inspiration from the spirit world to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Awuku wrote.

He admitted the journey would not be without challenges but expressed confidence that it would end in success. He also appealed for a campaign of decency and mutual respect, devoid of insults, acrimony, and antagonism.

“Let the campaign be civil and decent. Let’s extol the values and virtues of our preferred candidate and let the campaign be devoid of acrimony, antagonism and insults for the sake of the NPP’s future,” he stated.

Awuku further called on members of the party to remain united, emphasising that the ultimate goal was to secure victory in the 2028 elections. He concluded with a prayer for divine guidance, writing: “May the NPP God guide us all to victory in 2028. For this and many more I pray. I stand with Bawumia.”

The former National Organiser’s open endorsement comes at a time when internal lobbying is intensifying within the NPP as Dr. Bawumia seeks to consolidate his position as the party’s flagbearer for the next general election.

Awuku’s message is expected to rally significant grassroots support, as he is widely regarded as one of the party’s most influential mobilisers.