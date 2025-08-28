ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
NPP NPP race: I stand with Bawumia — Sammi Awuku declares support
THU, 28 AUG 2025

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has declared his firm support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NPP Flagbearer aspirant as the party prepares to enter a decisive phase in its quest to recapture power in the 2028 general election.

In a statement on his official social media page, Awuku invoked the legacy of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, urging party faithful to draw inspiration from the vision of the party’s forebears. He prayed for guidance for Dr. Bawumia as he presents his case to NPP delegates and the party’s grassroots.

“As the NPP enters a critical phase in its quest to recapture power in 2028, may the gentle souls of our forbearers provide useful guidance and inspiration from the spirit world to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Awuku wrote.

He admitted the journey would not be without challenges but expressed confidence that it would end in success. He also appealed for a campaign of decency and mutual respect, devoid of insults, acrimony, and antagonism.

“Let the campaign be civil and decent. Let’s extol the values and virtues of our preferred candidate and let the campaign be devoid of acrimony, antagonism and insults for the sake of the NPP’s future,” he stated.

Awuku further called on members of the party to remain united, emphasising that the ultimate goal was to secure victory in the 2028 elections. He concluded with a prayer for divine guidance, writing: “May the NPP God guide us all to victory in 2028. For this and many more I pray. I stand with Bawumia.”

The former National Organiser’s open endorsement comes at a time when internal lobbying is intensifying within the NPP as Dr. Bawumia seeks to consolidate his position as the party’s flagbearer for the next general election.

Awuku’s message is expected to rally significant grassroots support, as he is widely regarded as one of the party’s most influential mobilisers.

828202514340-wbreuigtto-photo-2025-08-27-18-21-45

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Ga chiefs and leaders preparing to sprinkle Kpokpoi Two killed, others injured in violent clashes at Teshie Kpokpoi sprinkling cerem...

42 minutes ago

Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers Perishable goods are auctioned after 21 days, not 60 days — GRA tells importers

1 hour ago

NPP race: I stand with Bawumia — Sammi Awuku declares support NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

1 hour ago

We’re not recruiting; ignore fraudulent adverts — Immigration Service tells public We’re not recruiting; ignore fraudulent adverts — Immigration Service tells publ...

1 hour ago

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod suspends license of Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal gold pricing

1 hour ago

Make Hausa examinable subject at SHS level — Mustapha Hamid Make Hausa examinable subject at SHS level — Mustapha Hamid

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong We have to guard Ghana’s democracy jealously despite its flaws — Kwabena Agyepon...

2 hours ago

August 28: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 on forex market, GHS11.06 on interbank August 28: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 on forex market, GHS11.06 on interbank

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newacenta newspaper, Elvis Darko ‘Your job wasn’t to go look for fracture’ — Elvis Darko to Ridge Hospital Assaul...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Any military officer seen at Akwatia by-election should be treated as NDC thug —...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line