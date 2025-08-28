2025 teacher promotion application deadline extended after technical glitch

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced an extension of the deadline for the 2025 Teacher Promotion Application process, citing technical challenges that disrupted access to its online portal.

The application portal, which opened on Monday, August 18, 2025, was originally scheduled to close on Friday, September 5, 2025. However, several applicants encountered difficulties logging in and completing their submissions.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Service assured teachers that its technical team was working swiftly to restore and enhance the platform.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that every eligible teacher who has served at least four years on their current rank and is due for promotion is fully supported to go through a stress-free application process.

“We, therefore, encourage all prospective applicants to remain calm while the technical team works diligently. As soon as the portal is restored, applicants will be duly informed to proceed with their submissions,” the statement read.

The 2025 promotion exercise applies to four ranks — Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent. It is strictly reserved for serving teachers who satisfy the eligibility requirements.

GES outlined the criteria as follows:

Deputy Director: Must have attained the rank of Assistant Director I in or before 2020 and remained at post.

Assistant Director I: Must have been promoted to Assistant Director II in or before 2020 under the same conditions.

Assistant Director II: Must have held the rank of Principal Superintendent in or before 2020.

Principal Superintendent: Must have attained the rank of Senior Superintendent I in or before 2020.

The Service further clarified that holders of an approved undergraduate degree will automatically be placed at the Principal Superintendent level. Those seeking promotion with a Master’s or PhD must ensure that the programme is GES-approved and obtained after their last promotion. Only certificates acquired in or before 2022 will be considered for promotions beyond the rank of Principal Superintendent.

GES stressed that the extension was necessary to provide all qualified teachers with a fair opportunity to apply without being disadvantaged by the technical setbacks.