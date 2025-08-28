We’re not recruiting; ignore fraudulent adverts — Immigration Service tells public

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has cautioned the public to disregard a fake recruitment advert circulating on social media.

According to the Service, it is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise and has not advertised the sale of e-vouchers as being claimed in the fraudulent notices.

In a statement dated August 24, the GIS explained that unsuspecting applicants are being targeted with a fake shortcode and payment request.

“The Service is currently not recruiting and has also not advertised for the sale of e-vouchers. Members of the public are therefore cautioned not to fall prey to this fraudulent and misleading advert,” GIS stated.

The Immigration Service further revealed that the scam advert carried a shortcode, 422473#, with two fake timelines — August 27 to September 15, and August 27 to November 15, 2025 — for the supposed sale of e-vouchers at GHS350.

The release, signed by Head of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration M. Amoako-Atta, urged prospective applicants to verify all recruitment information directly at its offices across the country instead of relying on social media sources.

“Management of the Service directs the public, especially prospective applicants, to contact any of its offices across the country for any information pertaining to recruitment,” the statement stressed.