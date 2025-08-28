GoldBod suspends license of Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal gold pricing

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has suspended the license of Evanex Gold Enterprise, a licensed gold buyer, for breaching the terms of its operations.

According to GoldBod, the decision was taken after an investigation revealed that the company was engaged in illegal gold pricing, contrary to the regulations governing the sector.

In a statement dated August 28, the statutory body noted that the suspension, which takes immediate effect, bars Evanex from carrying out any form of gold trading in the country.

“Notice is hereby given to all licensed traders, miners and the general public to desist from trading and/or engaging in any form of gold transaction with Evanex Gold Enterprise forthwith,” the statement from GoldBod said in part.

The Board explained that the move forms part of efforts to sanitise the gold trading sector and ensure strict adherence to its licensing conditions.

“GoldBod remains committed to enforcing the laws and regulations that govern the gold trading sector in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” the Compliance Directorate stated.

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is the sole authority with exclusive right to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay, value and export gold and other precious minerals in Ghana.

The Board, currently head by Acting Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, functions under the oversight and supervision of the Ministry of Finance.