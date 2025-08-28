NPP flagbearer race: I’ll appoint only 19 ministers if elected President — Kwabena Agyepong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has promised to run a very lean government and cut down costs if elected President of Ghana.

According to him, his administration will appoint not more than 19 ministers with one deputy and maintain fewer staffers at the Presidency, similar to the structure under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on Wednesday, August 27, the former NPP General Secretary commended President John Mahama for reducing the number of ministers to 60 but criticised the high number of staffers at the Presidency.

“I’ve always believed in practicing a lean government. I don’t think that we should have more than 19 ministers in the cabinet, plus one deputy. I was happy that the President is cutting down the number of ministers to about 60 — I think 54 should be fine, but 60 is reasonable.

“I congratulate him for that. But he spoiled it by appointing an almost equal number as staffers at the Presidency. When I worked under President Kufuor, I don’t think there were more than eight staffers,” he said.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful further cautioned against the over-politicisation of state institutions.

“So we should be very careful the way we are running the country. We are over-politicising it. Now, in every establishment, they can tell you who is NPP and who is NDC. What has Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority got to do with NPP or NDC?” he asked.