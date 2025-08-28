ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku crisis: Muslim leaders call on Prof. Jane Naana to set up foundation for widows, orphans

Social News Awudu Dabre Tanimu, Sahim organisation upper east
THU, 28 AUG 2025
Awudu Dabre Tanimu, Sahim organisation upper east

Muslim leaders in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region have appealed to Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to establish an orphanage or widow support foundation in Bawku to assist women and children who have lost relatives in the ongoing chieftaincy conflict.

The leaders explained that many of the victims are in dire need of support and urged the Vice President, whom they described as a mother figure, to intervene and extend a helping hand for their survival.

Their appeal was made during a brief ceremony to commission a new mosque for the people of Zaago and the Binduri community at large.

Speaking at the event, Awudu Dabre Tanimu, Programme Officer of the Sahim Organisation and leader of the Ahlus Sunnah in Binduri, stressed the urgency of setting up such a foundation to provide relief for the most vulnerable in the conflict.

He highlighted the contributions of the Sahim Organisation in the Kusaug Traditional Area, noting that it has so far constructed more than 500 boreholes, 170 mosques and six schools, including the Arabic and English Islamic Senior High School in Binduri, which is still under construction. He added that the organisation is also sponsoring 30 students abroad to pursue Islamic studies.

The newly commissioned mosque, named the Ahlus Sunnah Central Mosque, Binduri, was described as a remarkable architectural edifice that reflects Islamic culture and design. It features a spacious prayer hall, separate sections for men and women, and facilities for ablution and community gatherings.

Hon. Ariku Akudugu Martin, who also addressed the gathering, underscored the importance of religious tolerance, unity, and cooperation, urging the youth to embrace peace in all their endeavours. He commended the Arabian community for their support in the district’s development and their role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

The Divisional Chief of Binduri, Naba Akoum Robert Akolbilla Agetwin II, likewise called on residents to prioritise peace as a foundation for development.

The Bawku Municipal Police Commander also reiterated the call, urging the community to put aside differences and work towards lasting peace.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: atubugri-simon-atule

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

23 minutes ago

NPP race: I stand with Bawumia — Sammi Awuku declares support NPP race: "I stand with Bawumia" — Sammi Awuku declares support

29 minutes ago

We’re not recruiting; ignore fraudulent adverts — Immigration Service tells public We’re not recruiting; ignore fraudulent adverts — Immigration Service tells publ...

29 minutes ago

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod suspends license of Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal gold pricing

31 minutes ago

Make Hausa examinable subject at SHS level — Mustapha Hamid Make Hausa examinable subject at SHS level — Mustapha Hamid

56 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong We have to guard Ghana’s democracy jealously despite its flaws — Kwabena Agyepon...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I’ll appoint only 19 ministers if elected President — Kwabe...

2 hours ago

August 28: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 on forex market, GHS11.06 on interbank August 28: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 on forex market, GHS11.06 on interbank

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newacenta newspaper, Elvis Darko ‘Your job wasn’t to go look for fracture’ — Elvis Darko to Ridge Hospital Assaul...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Any military officer seen at Akwatia by-election should be treated as NDC thug —...

16 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line