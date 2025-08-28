Bawku crisis: Muslim leaders call on Prof. Jane Naana to set up foundation for widows, orphans

Muslim leaders in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region have appealed to Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to establish an orphanage or widow support foundation in Bawku to assist women and children who have lost relatives in the ongoing chieftaincy conflict.

The leaders explained that many of the victims are in dire need of support and urged the Vice President, whom they described as a mother figure, to intervene and extend a helping hand for their survival.

Their appeal was made during a brief ceremony to commission a new mosque for the people of Zaago and the Binduri community at large.

Speaking at the event, Awudu Dabre Tanimu, Programme Officer of the Sahim Organisation and leader of the Ahlus Sunnah in Binduri, stressed the urgency of setting up such a foundation to provide relief for the most vulnerable in the conflict.

He highlighted the contributions of the Sahim Organisation in the Kusaug Traditional Area, noting that it has so far constructed more than 500 boreholes, 170 mosques and six schools, including the Arabic and English Islamic Senior High School in Binduri, which is still under construction. He added that the organisation is also sponsoring 30 students abroad to pursue Islamic studies.

The newly commissioned mosque, named the Ahlus Sunnah Central Mosque, Binduri, was described as a remarkable architectural edifice that reflects Islamic culture and design. It features a spacious prayer hall, separate sections for men and women, and facilities for ablution and community gatherings.

Hon. Ariku Akudugu Martin, who also addressed the gathering, underscored the importance of religious tolerance, unity, and cooperation, urging the youth to embrace peace in all their endeavours. He commended the Arabian community for their support in the district’s development and their role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

The Divisional Chief of Binduri, Naba Akoum Robert Akolbilla Agetwin II, likewise called on residents to prioritise peace as a foundation for development.

The Bawku Municipal Police Commander also reiterated the call, urging the community to put aside differences and work towards lasting peace.