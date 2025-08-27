ModernGhana logo
Over 300 tanker drivers benefit from NPA downstream compliance Workshop in Accra 

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Oil and Gas Participants at the workshop
WED, 27 AUG 2025
Participants at the workshop

More than 300 tanker drivers have attended the maiden Greater Accra edition of the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) Regional Downstream Compliance Workshop held at the Authority’s headquarters in Accra.

The initiative, championed by the NPA Chief Executive, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.), is part of a renewed push to improve safety standards and ensure full compliance across Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector.

Mr Tameklo has pledged a more vigilant regulatory regime that requires industry players to follow established rules and procedures.

Day one of the workshop on Tuesday was dedicated to tanker drivers, who described the session as long overdue and urged the Authority to sustain such engagements.

The training focused on the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF), Quality Assurance, Licensing, Road Safety and Fire Safety areas considered vital to safe and efficient operations.

The programme also offered drivers a deeper understanding of calibration, tank marking, licensing requirements and the importance of adhering to road regulations.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Chief Executive, NPA’s Director of Economic Regulations, Mr. Abass Tasunti, urged drivers to apply the lessons in their daily operations, stressing that compliance from loading depots to offloading points was key to protecting lives, securing investments and maintaining public trust.

Closing the session, the Head of Business Development, Mr Ossei Yaw Danquah, commended the drivers for their commitment and assured them of regular engagements to keep them updated on NPA’s regulatory requirements.

The compliance workshops, being rolled out nationwide, form part of the Authority’s broader effort to strengthen accountability, promote safety and build stronger partnerships with industry stakeholders.

Source: NPA

