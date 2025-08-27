Dull deadlock between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 on Wednesday in the first high-profile match of the South African Premiership season, which failed to match expectations.

A sell-out 75,000 crowd came to Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg to watch two of the three most popular clubs in the country.

But they left disappointed after a cagey clash that produced few scoring chances as visiting Sundowns constantly caught Chiefs in their offside trap.

Both sides came closest to breaking the deadlock late in the opening half, first through Congolese winger Makabi Lilepo for Chiefs, then South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena for Sundowns.

Lilepo unleashed a long-range shot on 38 minutes that Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams did well to tip over at the expense of a corner.

Sundowns counterattacked almost immediately and Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson reacted smartly to push away a Mokoena snap shot from outside the box.

Williams was busier than Peterson in the second half, but Chiefs seldom threatened to take the lead and retain a 100 percent record after four rounds.

"I am frustrated as we could have won," said Chiefs' Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, in charge for the first time this season after returning home when his wife was hospitalised.

Sundowns' Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso said: "The crowd created a wonderful ambience and this was an important result for us."

Sekhukhune United came from behind to draw 1-1 at home against AmaZulu and retain first place. They are level on 10 points with Chiefs, but have a superior goal difference.

Sundowns, seeking a record-extending ninth consecutive league title, lie, third on eight points, ahead of promoted Durban City on goal difference.

Chippa United, using a third coach in as many matches, suffered a third straight loss. A 1-0 defeat at Richards Bay condemned them to bottom place.