Who Benefits from Ghana’s Unending Conflicts?

THU, 28 AUG 2025

Ghana’s image as West Africa’s peace beacon is under threat. Inter-tribal clashes, land disputes, and chieftaincy battles are spreading. From the North to the Volta region, tensions simmer daily. The army and police are stretched thin. With limited logistics and personnel, they’re firefighting instead of preventing crises. External threats are looming. Extremist groups like Boko Haram and Islamic Jihadists exploit instability. Ghana’s unresolved disputes could become a gateway. Waiting until they strike would be catastrophic. Though visible, the Peace Council mostly responds after crises erupt. Ghana needs preventive outreach, not reactive firefighting.

Leaders Playing Games
Successive governments have promised solutions but delivered little. Politicians often capitalize on conflicts rather than resolve them, resulting in endless cycles of violence. Ordinary Ghanaians look to chiefs for leadership. Yet traditional rulers themselves are embroiled in feuds, such as the public rift between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Dormaahene, deepening communal divisions. Who benefits from these conflicts? Are unseen players fueling them?

Conflict Hotspots

  • Bawku, Upper East Region: Kusasis vs. Mamprusis. An enduring colonial-era dispute (since 1957). Renewed violence in July 2025 triggered curfews and soldier deployments.
  • Lukula, Savannah Region: Gonjas vs. Mamprusis. Tensions have simmered since 2019; deadly clashes occurred in 2023.
  • Nkonya–Alavanyo, Volta Region: Guans vs. Ewes. Rooted in a 1913 boundary imposition. Still unresolved despite 2016 interventions.
  • Dagbon/Yendi, Northern Region: Abudu vs. Andani royal factions. Crisis peaked in 2002. A new Ya-Na was installed in 2019, though tension lingers.
  • Konkomba–Nanumba, Northern Region: The erroneously tagged “Guinea Fowl War” (1994–2015). Left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.
  • Upper East Districts (Bawku West, Bongo, Garu): Localized disputes over chieftaincy, land rights, and farmer–herder tensions continue to destabilize communities.

What the Experts Are Saying

  • On Conflict Prevention, Mr. Patrick Koffie, security analyst, urged community vigilance: “The most important things for a nation are peace, the safety of its people and its territorial integrity… The ‘see something, say something’ campaign should be intensified…”
  • Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi (former Chair, National Peace Council) called out politicization: “The partisan political posture in dealing with the Bawku conflict has allowed criminals to take advantage… The conflict has become a ‘lucrative business’ for some”.
  • Dr. George Amoh raised concerns over inflaming discourse: “Social media… is fueling tensions… We must contain hate speech…
  • Kwesi Yirenkyi Boateng, Peace Council’s PR Manager, condemned the violence in human terms: “The attacks… are barbaric, cruel, distasteful… a blot on our national conscience… This is criminal activity”.

On Institutional Preparedness
At the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Acting Commandant Air Commodore David A. Akrong stressed their readiness to lead: “KAIPTC’s commitment to serving as a credible think-tank in the peace and security space… [wishful of] supporting the Ministry of Defence and other institutions through research, policy dialogue, training, and knowledge-sharing”.

Time to Rethink Security
We must overhaul our approach:

  • Deploy a reserve force against illegal mining, freeing main forces for conflict zones.
  • Map conflict hotspots nationwide and tackle root causes.
  • Redeploy personnel strategically to volatile areas.

The Regional Blind Spot
West Africa’s “go-it-alone” mindset is dangerous. ECOWAS must revive ECOMOG. Its past success in Liberia and Sierra Leone is a blueprint for today, when extremist threats loom larger.

A Warning We Cannot Ignore
Ghana has the tools --- KAIPTC and the Peace Council --- but they need political backing, funding, and coordination with chiefs, youth, and civil society. Peace is Ghana’s greatest asset. We cannot afford to lose it. The time for bold action is today. Tomorrow may be too late. Ghana’s peace is far more fragile than we admit. Sitting on a keg of gunpowder and hoping it doesn’t explode is reckless. If we fail to act now, the cost in lives and national stability will be devastating.

Call to Action
The government must move beyond rhetoric. Government must fund manpower, logistics, and preventive peace building. Chiefs must be unifiers, not actors in division. Peace Council must be proactive. ECOWAS must resurrect ECOMOG to safeguard the region.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management.

Author's articles (82)

