ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tano North MCE facilitates tertiary admissions for over 50 students

By Barnie K. Agyeman || Contributor
Education Hon. Pius Opoku Tano North, MCE addressing the students
WED, 27 AUG 2025
Hon. Pius Opoku Tano North, MCE addressing the students

In a move to boost education in the Tano North Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Pius Opoku, has facilitated admission for dozens of students into various tertiary institutions.

The initiative, aimed at easing the financial burden on families and promoting access to quality education, has already benefited more than 50 students. Of these, 20 gained admission into Tanoso Nursing School, 26 into Yamfo College of Nursing, 8 into Presbyterian Midwifery School, and 1 into a Physiotherapy School. For years, many students in the municipality had struggled to secure admission into these institutions, often facing hefty fees as a major barrier.

Speaking at a gathering, Hon. Opoku reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that all qualified students are able to pursue higher education. He highlighted the President’s “No Fees Stress” policy, which provides government support to cover tuition fees for first-year students, while loans and allowances are made available for subsequent years.

To further promote academic excellence, the MCE announced that the Assembly will introduce awards and scholarships for brilliant but needy students.

He also revealed that the government is working with foreign partners, including the UK, USA, and Canada, to create opportunities for nursing graduates to work abroad. Hon. Opoku encouraged the students to take their studies seriously, reminding them that nursing is a noble profession that requires dedication and compassion.

Parents and students expressed deep appreciation to both the President and Hon. Pius Opoku for their visionary leadership and policies, which they described as life-changing. They applauded the emphasis on education, saying it will empower the youth to drive development in the Tano North Municipality.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH2million damages Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH₵2million damages

50 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal

50 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes

1 hour ago

Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sports facilities Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sp...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; Im on my knees’ – Ken Agyapong urges delegates NPP flagbearer race: 'I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; I'm on my knees...

2 hours ago

Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

2 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

3 hours ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

3 hours ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

4 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line