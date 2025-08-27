Tano North MCE facilitates tertiary admissions for over 50 students

In a move to boost education in the Tano North Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Pius Opoku, has facilitated admission for dozens of students into various tertiary institutions.

The initiative, aimed at easing the financial burden on families and promoting access to quality education, has already benefited more than 50 students. Of these, 20 gained admission into Tanoso Nursing School, 26 into Yamfo College of Nursing, 8 into Presbyterian Midwifery School, and 1 into a Physiotherapy School. For years, many students in the municipality had struggled to secure admission into these institutions, often facing hefty fees as a major barrier.

Speaking at a gathering, Hon. Opoku reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that all qualified students are able to pursue higher education. He highlighted the President’s “No Fees Stress” policy, which provides government support to cover tuition fees for first-year students, while loans and allowances are made available for subsequent years.

To further promote academic excellence, the MCE announced that the Assembly will introduce awards and scholarships for brilliant but needy students.

He also revealed that the government is working with foreign partners, including the UK, USA, and Canada, to create opportunities for nursing graduates to work abroad. Hon. Opoku encouraged the students to take their studies seriously, reminding them that nursing is a noble profession that requires dedication and compassion.

Parents and students expressed deep appreciation to both the President and Hon. Pius Opoku for their visionary leadership and policies, which they described as life-changing. They applauded the emphasis on education, saying it will empower the youth to drive development in the Tano North Municipality.