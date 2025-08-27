ModernGhana logo
TaTU, CCTU HTM collaborate to promote hospitality sector

By Samuel Akapule || Contributor
WED, 27 AUG 2025

Staff of the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) at Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have paid a working visit to their counterparts at Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) as part of efforts to enhance quality education through knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The visit aimed to deepen academic ties between the two institutions, foster research partnerships, and explore strategies to improve teaching and learning for students pursuing hospitality and tourism programs.

The TaTU delegation, led by Ms. Cynthia Awuni with support from Mr. Majeed Abukari, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, and Mr. Samuel Sam as media liaison, was accompanied by students on a five-day educational tour of the Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions. The tour formed part of the department’s academic curriculum designed to provide students with practical exposure in the hospitality and tourism sector.

At CCTU, the team was warmly received by the Dean of the Faculty of Hospitality and Events Management, Prof. Emmanuel Kwaw, along with Dr. Gabriel Monikume, Head of the Hospitality Management Department, Dr. Mary A. Moore, Head of Tourism Management, and Dr. Samuel Otoo, a lecturer at the Faculty. The visitors were taken on a tour of the facilities and briefed on the university’s programs.

CCTU staff expressed appreciation for the engagement and stressed the importance of collaboration in outreach programs to attract more students into hospitality and tourism. Dr. Monikume emphasized the need for both institutions to jointly develop research papers and publications while learning from each other’s approaches to academic and student welfare.

“Here, we have Tourism and Hospitality separated, with Hospitality focusing on catering and fashion while Tourism concentrates on tourism programs only,” Dr. Monikume explained, adding that the departments are experiencing rising enrolment and require more academic support.

Dr. Otoo also highlighted the value of teaming up to exchange research papers and conduct joint journal reviews, noting that both institutions possess expertise that could enrich academic publications.

On behalf of the visiting team, Ms. Cynthia Awuni expressed gratitude for the warm reception and knowledge exchange, assuring CCTU of TaTU’s commitment to sustained collaboration.

