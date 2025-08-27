National Apprenticeship Program to create jobs for youth in Upper East Region

The National Apprenticeship Program (NAP), a flagship government initiative, is set to provide a major boost to youth employment in the Upper East Region.

Regional Coordinator Hon. James Konzabre said the program is designed to deliver accessible, inclusive, and market-driven skills training to young people between the ages of 15 and 40.

As part of its inclusivity drive, 40 percent of the intake has been reserved for women, while 5 percent will be allocated to persons with disabilities. The program also extends opportunities to prison inmates, offering a pathway for rehabilitation and reintegration.

Unlike traditional apprenticeship schemes, the NAP is fully government-sponsored, covering tuition, providing toolkits, and offering start-up kits upon graduation. This, Mr. Konzabre said, eliminates one of the biggest financial barriers facing young entrepreneurs.

In its pilot phase, about 1,200 apprentices will be trained across nine skill areas, including agriculture, craftsmanship, renewable energy, and ICT. Beneficiaries are being recruited from all 16 districts in the region to ensure equitable representation.

Graduates of the program will receive formal certification from the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), giving them a nationally recognized qualification.

To prepare mentors for the scheme, a three-day training program for master craft persons will be held from Tuesday, August 26, to Thursday, August 28, 2025. This will be followed by an induction ceremony for the new apprentices on Friday, August 29, 2025, where the cohort will be officially welcomed with their families.

The curriculum is structured to be 70 percent practical and 30 percent theoretical, a balance intended to produce highly competent professionals ready for self-employment and business creation.

Mr. Konzabre said the program reflects government’s broader strategy to tackle unemployment by equipping young people with skills that can transform livelihoods and drive the economic development of the region.