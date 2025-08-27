ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Apprenticeship Program to create jobs for youth in Upper East Region

By Atuimah Valerius II Contributor
Regional News National Apprenticeship Program to create jobs for youth in Upper East Region
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The National Apprenticeship Program (NAP), a flagship government initiative, is set to provide a major boost to youth employment in the Upper East Region.

Regional Coordinator Hon. James Konzabre said the program is designed to deliver accessible, inclusive, and market-driven skills training to young people between the ages of 15 and 40.

As part of its inclusivity drive, 40 percent of the intake has been reserved for women, while 5 percent will be allocated to persons with disabilities. The program also extends opportunities to prison inmates, offering a pathway for rehabilitation and reintegration.

Unlike traditional apprenticeship schemes, the NAP is fully government-sponsored, covering tuition, providing toolkits, and offering start-up kits upon graduation. This, Mr. Konzabre said, eliminates one of the biggest financial barriers facing young entrepreneurs.

In its pilot phase, about 1,200 apprentices will be trained across nine skill areas, including agriculture, craftsmanship, renewable energy, and ICT. Beneficiaries are being recruited from all 16 districts in the region to ensure equitable representation.

Graduates of the program will receive formal certification from the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), giving them a nationally recognized qualification.

To prepare mentors for the scheme, a three-day training program for master craft persons will be held from Tuesday, August 26, to Thursday, August 28, 2025. This will be followed by an induction ceremony for the new apprentices on Friday, August 29, 2025, where the cohort will be officially welcomed with their families.

The curriculum is structured to be 70 percent practical and 30 percent theoretical, a balance intended to produce highly competent professionals ready for self-employment and business creation.

Mr. Konzabre said the program reflects government’s broader strategy to tackle unemployment by equipping young people with skills that can transform livelihoods and drive the economic development of the region.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH2million damages Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH₵2million damages

50 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal

50 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes

1 hour ago

Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sports facilities Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sp...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; Im on my knees’ – Ken Agyapong urges delegates NPP flagbearer race: 'I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; I'm on my knees...

2 hours ago

Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

2 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

3 hours ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

3 hours ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

4 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line