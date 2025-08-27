Helicopter crash: Stop portraying Z9 helicopters as substandard, inferior supplied to GAF — Chinese Community tells Ghanaians

The Chinese Community in Ghana has cautioned against false narratives on the Z9 helicopter that was involved in the crash at Adansi Akrofuom in Ashanti, leading to the death of eight persons on August 6, 2025.

According to the Chinese Community, various commentaries on the Chinese-made helicopter Z9 in the service of the Ghana Armed Forces, being circulated were false and disparaging, as the comments regarding the incident were being peddled without any scientific basis.

The Chinese Community, through their lawyers, DKAM Consult, in a letter to the media, is calling on the public to desist from spreading false and unfounded information regarding the said Z9 helicopter in a manner that portrays it as a sub-standard or inferior aircraft supplied from China to the Ghana Armed Forces for use in their operations.

In the cautionary letter dated August 25, 2025, the lawyers said: "The findings from the examination of the Black Box have not, as of this date, been made public by the military authorities who operate and utilize the Z9 helicopter for such bad and disparaging commentaries to be made about it."

"China has maintained long-standing and cordial relations with the Republic of Ghana, resulting in cooperation across various fields, including economic collaboration and assistance,’’ it added.

The letter stressed: "Under the circumstances, any individual or group that persist in spreading false information concerning the cause of the Z9 Chinese-made helicopter crash through Tik Tok, newspapers, or online publications without any verified justification or official scientific findings from the Black Box analysis, made with clear intention of undermining or damaging the cordial relations between the Republic of Ghana and the People’s Republic of China, will be held accountable under the laws of Ghana.’’

The letter added: "Such malicious conduct, do not only misleads the general public and tarnishes the reputation of the Ghana Armed Forces, but also seeks to cast unwarranted doubt on the quality and credibility of Chinese-made aircraft, thereby straining the long-standing diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation between the two nations."

"Henceforth, those engaged in such actions should be aware that legal proceedings will be instituted against such persons in a court of law, seeking punitive damages and all other remedies available under the Ghanaian law, to deter further acts of misinformation and to protect the mutual interests of Ghana and China,’’ it continued.

The Chinese Community expresses the hope that the caution would be taken seriously to prevent further false information regarding the cause of the helicopter incident.

It is recalled that eight persons, including two ministers of state, perished in a helicopter crash that occurred at Adansi Akrofuom area on August 6, 2025.

All the victims have been buried.