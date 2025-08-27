ModernGhana logo
Lack of fire hydrants hampers response to Anomanye Market blaze- Fire Commander

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Peter Tetteh, has revealed that the absence of nearby fire hydrants severely hampered efforts to bring the Anomanye Market fire under control.

According to him, firefighters were forced to trek long distances in search of hydrants after exhausting the water in their tender, a delay that allowed the blaze to spread rapidly.

The inferno, which swept through the market in the Suame Municipality, destroyed about 200 shops, leaving traders devastated as wares and properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were reduced to ashes.

In an interview with OTEC News, ACFO Tetteh said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. He described the incident as a stark reminder of the urgent need to improve fire safety infrastructure in markets across the region.

“The lack of fire hydrants and limited access to water sources makes our work extremely difficult. Incidents like this only highlight the dangers of such gaps,” he stressed.

Affected traders are now counting their losses and appealing for support to rebuild their livelihoods. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on government and municipal authorities to step in with relief packages and long-term measures to avert future disasters.

