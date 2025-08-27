ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 27 Aug 2025 Letter

An Open Letter To The President: The Closure Of Wontumi Radio Stations

A Threat to Ghana’s Democracy; Triggering Re-Introduction of the Culture of Silence
By Kwaku Atta Sarpong
An Open Letter To The President: The Closure Of Wontumi Radio Stations

Your Excellency,
With the greatest respect, I write to draw your urgent attention to the closure of Wontumi Radio stations in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, a move very disturbing.

This development is not only an attack on media freedom but also a direct threat to the very democratic principles upon which our Republic stands.

Mr. President, you will recall that in 2022, when the closure of Radio Gold and other media houses occurred under the previous administration, many voices including your own rightly condemned the act as a re-introduction of the “Culture of Silence.” In your open letter to then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, you underscored that democracy can not thrive in an environment where dissenting voices are suppressed and media pluralism stifled.

Today, we are faced with a similar situation. The shutting down of Wontumi Radio stations mirrors the very practices that we collectively decried not long ago. It threatens to set a dangerous precedent that media houses can be silenced when their views or editorial positions do not align with those in power. Such actions not only diminish Ghana’s democratic image internationally but also weaken citizens’ trust in the institutions meant to safeguard our freedoms.

Your Excellency leadership is tested not only by the promises we make but by the principles we uphold consistently, whether in or out of power. I therefore humbly appeal to you, as the current Head of State and custodian of our democracy, to intervene immediately and ensure that the rights of these media institutions are respected. Ghana can not afford to slip back into an era where fear and silence replace vibrant debate and the free exchange of ideas.

The closure of Wontumi Radio must not be allowed to stand. Let us protect the pillars of our democracy, remembering always that freedom of expression and media independence are non-negotiable.

Respectfully submitted,
Kwaku Atta Sarpong
Asanti Akyem Agogo
0243502615

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I will launch my NPP flagbearer campaign in November — Bryan Acheampong

18 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I shall win 2026 NPP flagbearer race and bring the party back in 2028 — Bryan Ac...

37 minutes ago

Z9 helicopter crashed Helicopter crash: Stop portraying Z9 helicopters as substandard, inferior suppli...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Mahama is bringing $100m when Akufo-Addo spent same on National Cathedral hole —...

2 hours ago

‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Probe Committee reveals ‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Prob...

2 hours ago

Ridge hospital assault committee citessecurity, staffing, and equipment failures Ridge hospital assault committee cites security, staffing, and equipment failure...

2 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Bawumia must have the ability to take both praise and criticism in equal measure...

2 hours ago

I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because Im not running for office again — Mahama I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because I'm not running for offic...

2 hours ago

Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000 Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000

2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampongs claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia an insult – Fred Oware Bryan Acheampong's claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line