ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 27 Aug 2025 Opinion

Capturing the Majesty of Asanteman: The unwavering dedication of photo journalist Kofi Ghana

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Capturing the Majesty of Asanteman: The unwavering dedication of photo journalist Kofi Ghana

In the world of media, there are few individuals who dedicate their craft to serving a higher purpose with unwavering passion and commitment.

Kofi Ghana, born Elijah Donkor, is one such individual.

As a renowned broadcast and photo journalist, Kofi Ghana has devoted his expertise to capturing the essence of Asanteman, with a special focus on the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and all good issues involving Asanteman

Kofi Ghana's Captivating Shots: A Tribute to His Craft

One of Kofi Ghana's most striking photos was taken when Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II sat in state during the mourning of the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The photo's natural essence captivated many, breaking the internet and earning admiration from netizens worldwide. It has been used as wallpapers on phones, homes, and even stickers on cars.

His photos of the late Asantehemaa have also been utilized for various activities, all for good reasons. Social media users have praised Kofi Ghana's work, with some notable comments including:

- "Whoever is behind this shot... owe you a bell... wow... split-second timing..." - Opoku Kwadwo

- "What a shot! He caught the king in his human form" - Gideon Owusu

- "I've even used it as my wallpaper. A photo that speaks a thousand words" - Gideon Owusu

- "Moments like these are rare... forget the quality and count on the frozen moment..." - Kwabena Boakye

These comments are a testament to Kofi Ghana's exceptional skill in capturing moments that tell a story and evoke emotions.

His dedication to his craft is truly commendable.

Showing Asanteman to the World
With his camera, Kofi Ghana has brought Asanteman to the world, sharing unforgettable photos that have gone viral on social media.

His work is a testament to his love and respect for the Golden Stool and the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Kofi Ghana's humility and dedication are inspiring.

He considers it an honor to serve Asantehene and Asanteman, and his passion is evident in every frame he captures.

His commitment to his craft is a shining example of the power of media to promote cultural appreciation and understanding.

As Kofi Ghana continues to serve with all his heart, we celebrate his unwavering dedication to Asanteman and the Asantehene.

May the blessings of the ancestors be upon him, and may his work continue to inspire generations to come.

Sikadwa Kofi will indeed bless you, Kofi Ghana!

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

56 minutes ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

2 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong Some people say they have ideas; I have both ideas and creativity — Kennedy Agya...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I will launch my NPP flagbearer campaign in November — Bryan Acheampong

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I shall win 2026 NPP flagbearer race and bring the party back in 2028 — Bryan Ac...

2 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Ernest Kofi Davis Free SHS: 'Double track system will take some time to go' — GES

3 hours ago

Z9 helicopter crashed Helicopter crash: Stop portraying Z9 helicopters as substandard, inferior suppli...

4 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Mahama is bringing $100m when Akufo-Addo spent same on National Cathedral hole —...

4 hours ago

‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Probe Committee reveals ‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Prob...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line