ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘NPP will rise again and put the naysayers to shame’ — Dr. Zaato

NPP Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato
WED, 27 AUG 2025
Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will soon rise above its challenges.

According to him, the party will bounce back despite its heavy defeat in the 2024 general election and the current turbulence surrounding its ongoing presidential primary campaign.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, August 27, Dr. Zaato noted that the NPP is in a vulnerable stage but stressed that resilience will propel the party back to its feet.

“Political parties are very vulnerable when they are having their internal elections. You can see brothers against brothers, friends against friends. These were people who once worked together as cabinet members, and now they are tearing themselves apart. It is very difficult,” he observed.

He emphasized that whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer will have the critical task of uniting the NPP after the internal contest.

“Leadership will be tested on how the person is able to bring the factions together. If you cannot bring your party together, it will be difficult for you to bring a fractured nation together,” he stressed.

Dr. Zaato further pointed out that, like any resilient organisation, the NPP has the capacity to rebuild.

He observed that the current turbulence is only part of the party’s process of renewal.

“I know that this party, these people, will rise up. They will put all the naysayers to shame. At the end of the day, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The sun will rise, and the NPP shall rise,” he said.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 elections, ending the eight-year rule of the NPP despite its attempt to break the country's eight-year jinx.

Since then, the NPP has been grappling with internal issues which seems to have been exacerbated ahead of its January 2026 presidential primaries to choose a new flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Mahama is bringing $100m when Akufo-Addo spent same on National Cathedral hole —...

1 hour ago

‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Probe Committee reveals ‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Prob...

1 hour ago

Ridge hospital assault committee citessecurity, staffing, and equipment failures Ridge hospital assault committee cites security, staffing, and equipment failure...

1 hour ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Bawumia must have the ability to take both praise and criticism in equal measure...

1 hour ago

I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because Im not running for office again — Mahama I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because I'm not running for offic...

1 hour ago

Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000 Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampongs claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia an insult – Fred Oware Bryan Acheampong's claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia a...

2 hours ago

Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocatio...

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to order – NPP tells Mahama Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to o...

2 hours ago

Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line