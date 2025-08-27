‘NPP will rise again and put the naysayers to shame’ — Dr. Zaato

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will soon rise above its challenges.

According to him, the party will bounce back despite its heavy defeat in the 2024 general election and the current turbulence surrounding its ongoing presidential primary campaign.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, August 27, Dr. Zaato noted that the NPP is in a vulnerable stage but stressed that resilience will propel the party back to its feet.

“Political parties are very vulnerable when they are having their internal elections. You can see brothers against brothers, friends against friends. These were people who once worked together as cabinet members, and now they are tearing themselves apart. It is very difficult,” he observed.

He emphasized that whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer will have the critical task of uniting the NPP after the internal contest.

“Leadership will be tested on how the person is able to bring the factions together. If you cannot bring your party together, it will be difficult for you to bring a fractured nation together,” he stressed.

Dr. Zaato further pointed out that, like any resilient organisation, the NPP has the capacity to rebuild.

He observed that the current turbulence is only part of the party’s process of renewal.

“I know that this party, these people, will rise up. They will put all the naysayers to shame. At the end of the day, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The sun will rise, and the NPP shall rise,” he said.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 elections, ending the eight-year rule of the NPP despite its attempt to break the country's eight-year jinx.

Since then, the NPP has been grappling with internal issues which seems to have been exacerbated ahead of its January 2026 presidential primaries to choose a new flagbearer for the 2028 elections.