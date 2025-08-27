Tema East MP urges churches to take active interest in governance, hold leaders accountable

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Hon. Ashai Odamtten, has called on the church to play a more active role in governance and hold leaders accountable.

He made this call during his keynote address at the induction service of the new executive committee of the Ministers' Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention.

Held on Sunday, August 24, 2024, at the First Baptist Church in Community 5, Tema, the event brought together Baptist Church clergymen, clergy women from all regions, representatives of other denominations, church members, and well-wishers.

Hon. Odamtten emphasized the critical intersection of faith and governance, urging the church leadership to "try as much as possible to connect the church with government."

He advised Christians to move beyond political apathy and take a keen interest in the political life of the nation.

"If I ask you today to tell me what political message you can hold me, Ashai, to; and to ensure that our prayers that have brought me this far are answered for the development of our community, I'm not sure many people will have anything to say," he averred.

The MP stressed the importance of scrutinizing political manifesto promises and government policies to properly hold elected officers accountable.

He noted, "But if a president says we will support private schools, for instance, my advice to you is that let's hold the president to his words, and let's hold the president by the manifesto."

Hon. Odamtten urged the church to "endeavour to be true ambassadors of our Lord Jesus Christ here on earth." He also admonished the old executive to support the new team, highlighting that such collaboration is essential to help lift the conference to higher pedestals.

He concluded with a charge to the entire church body to "dare to act differently and to lead by example in all their endeavours."