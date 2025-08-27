Ghana launches inaugural Transport and Logistics Fair 2025

The Minister for Transport, Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has officially launched the inaugural Transport and Logistics Fair 2025, describing it as a vital national platform to reposition the sector as the backbone of Ghana’s socioeconomic growth.

Speaking at the launch on Monday in Ho, the Minister emphasised that the fair is a decisive step toward fostering innovation, attracting investment, and encouraging dialogue to address long-standing inefficiencies.

He highlighted the crucial role of an efficient transport sector in connecting farms to markets, ports to global economies, and people to employment opportunities.

Mr. Nikpe outlined the government’s reset agenda under President Mahama, focusing on upgrading rail, maritime, and aviation systems to improve connectivity and reduce costs, enhancing transparency and efficiency by digitalising ports and customs, expanding multimodal transport networks, including inland water transport and regional rail corridors, and ensuring safety, discipline, and professionalism across all modes of transport.

He noted that the fair’s theme, “Resetting Ghana’s Transport Sector for Improved Connectivity, Innovation, and Investment,” directly reflects these strategic priorities.

The event, scheduled for October 22 to 24, is designed to be more than a mere exhibition; it will serve as a dynamic forum for policymakers, private sector leaders, academics, and development partners to engage in meaningful collaboration.

The Chief Executive Officer of Digital Eye, Chief Nat Nsorko, stated that the fair aims to create a conducive environment for policy reform and investment.

He emphasised Ghana’s strategic position as a potential transport hub for West Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), making the country an attractive destination for both local and international investors.

On her part, the Executive Director of Digital Eye Ltd, Mrs. Nana-Hemaa Adjoa Awindor, provided further details about the upcoming fair, stating it will feature comprehensive exhibitions, seminars, and interactive sessions, including showcases of transport innovations, displays of electric vehicle (EV) models, and educational tours specifically for schoolchildren.