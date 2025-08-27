Government committed to providing access to water – Volta Regional Minister

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, has said the government was committed to providing access to water in the Volta Region under the ‘Water for All Initiative.’

“In just a short time, we have delivered mechanised boreholes to senior high schools, health centres, and communities across Ho and its environs, bringing relief to students, teachers, nurses, and households,” he added.

Mr. Gunu made this statement when the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) held the Volta Water and Sanitation Dialogue with major stakeholders as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the water crisis in the region.

The dialogue brought together government officials, development partners, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations at The Stevens Hotel in Ho on Sunday to deliberate on this problem.

The Minister underscored the seriousness of the water and sanitation crisis, saying that until it is dealt with, every ambition in other sectors like health, education, agriculture, and industry remains incomplete.

“Without water, there is no life; without sanitation, there is no dignity,” he added.

The minister disclosed that research has shown that the region requires 900 boreholes to make safe water accessible to all communities, adding that this is not a long-term goal, but an urgent call for action.

He described water and sanitation as central to the government’s 24-Hour Economic policy, saying, “An economy that never sleeps requires water systems that never fail and sanitation structures that safeguard our public health day and night.”

He observed that water and sanitation are not a luxury but a necessity and ought to be approached as such.

“Every borehole drilled, every toilet constructed, every waste management system improved is an investment in health, in productivity, and in the dignity of our people,” Mr. Gunu said.