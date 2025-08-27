Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report

The committee set up by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to investigate the assault at Ridge Hospital has concluded that there is no medical evidence to support claims that Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, a rotation nurse at the facility, suffered a shoulder dislocation during the incident.

Presenting its findings to the Minister on Wednesday, August 27, the committee said the nurse only reported her injuries a day after the altercation, which occurred on August 18. Medical examinations at the time showed no fractures in her left wrist or dislocation in her right shoulder joint.

“Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, who is a rotation nurse, reported her injury to the hospital a day after the incident on the 18th of August and was further treated. There was no evidence of fracture on her left wrist or dislocation of her right shoulder joint as documented by the medical records.

“She has, however, been treated and given pain relief, recommended for bed rest, and received psychological support care,” the committee stated.

The findings directly contradict the nurse’s earlier claims that the assault left her with a shoulder dislocation. The case gained national attention after a viral video showed relatives of a patient clashing with hospital staff at the emergency department, raising alarm over the safety of health workers.

In the wake of the outrage, Minister Mintah Akandoh ordered the formation of the investigative committee, following strong condemnation of the incident by professional bodies and members of the public.

Meanwhile, Rejoice Tsotso Bortei has taken civil action against social media commentator Ralph Saint Williams, popularly known as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian. She is demanding GHS 7 million in damages for alleged physical assault and defamation linked to the Ridge Hospital incident.