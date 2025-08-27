ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Health Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The committee set up by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to investigate the assault at Ridge Hospital has concluded that there is no medical evidence to support claims that Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, a rotation nurse at the facility, suffered a shoulder dislocation during the incident.

Presenting its findings to the Minister on Wednesday, August 27, the committee said the nurse only reported her injuries a day after the altercation, which occurred on August 18. Medical examinations at the time showed no fractures in her left wrist or dislocation in her right shoulder joint.

“Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, who is a rotation nurse, reported her injury to the hospital a day after the incident on the 18th of August and was further treated. There was no evidence of fracture on her left wrist or dislocation of her right shoulder joint as documented by the medical records.

“She has, however, been treated and given pain relief, recommended for bed rest, and received psychological support care,” the committee stated.

The findings directly contradict the nurse’s earlier claims that the assault left her with a shoulder dislocation. The case gained national attention after a viral video showed relatives of a patient clashing with hospital staff at the emergency department, raising alarm over the safety of health workers.

In the wake of the outrage, Minister Mintah Akandoh ordered the formation of the investigative committee, following strong condemnation of the incident by professional bodies and members of the public.

Meanwhile, Rejoice Tsotso Bortei has taken civil action against social media commentator Ralph Saint Williams, popularly known as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian. She is demanding GHS 7 million in damages for alleged physical assault and defamation linked to the Ridge Hospital incident.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocatio...

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to order – NPP tells Mahama Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to o...

1 hour ago

Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Akwatia by-election: ‘NDC intends to use national security to intimidate voters’...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah National Security protecting Kevin Taylor but arresting NPP members for minor of...

2 hours ago

Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov’t Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov...

2 hours ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will not interfere with Police work in Akwatia by-election — Asiedu Nketiah ...

2 hours ago

Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him

2 hours ago

UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns

3 hours ago

Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of women, children Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line