Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to order – NPP tells Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern call on President John Dramani Mahama to restrain the Director of Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, accusing him of orchestrating military intimidation tactics ahead of the Akwatia by-election.

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, August 27, the NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was plotting to “hide behind the cloak of national security” to frighten residents and manipulate the electoral process in Akwatia.

“The NPP has very reliable intelligence that the NDC intends to hide behind the guise of national security to terrorise some residents and voters in Akwatia and during the by-election,” Ahiagbah declared.

He claimed that despite assurances from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that the Ghana Police Service had the capacity to safeguard the polls without military support, soldiers had already been spotted in the constituency under Jakpa’s command.

“The infamous Richard Jakpa, my namesake, who has been appointed as the Director of Operations at the National Security, has been seen perambulating the Akwatia constituency with soldiers and reportedly threatening some indigenes and residents to leave the town before the by-election in their own interest,” Ahiagbah alleged.

According to him, the police had pledged to deploy 5,000 officers to maintain order, making the involvement of soldiers not only unnecessary but also provocative.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that any soldier involved in the Akwatia by-election will be considered and dealt with as a thug,” he cautioned.

Ahiagbah further appealed directly to President Mahama, urging him to step in as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“We therefore call on the President, whose shoulder the responsibility of national security rests upon, to call Richard Jakpa to order and ensure that no soldier meddles in the Akwatia by-election,” he stressed.

The Akwatia by-election, slated for Tuesday, September 2, has become a tense political battleground, with both the NPP and NDC trading accusations of voter intimidation. The police have assured the public that specially trained officers will be deployed to secure the polls.