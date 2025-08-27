ModernGhana logo
IGP assures National Peace Council of peaceful Akwatia by-election

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the Governing Board of the National Peace Council (NPC) of the Ghana Police Service's full preparedness to ensure a peaceful by-election in Akwatia on September 2, 2025.

He gave this assurance during a meeting on Monday in Accra, where the NPC, led by Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, engaged the Police Administration to deliberate on critical peace and security issues, including the upcoming polls.

The IGP further disclosed that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the recent disturbances during the Ablekuma North election rerun and have been processed for court.

The NPC delegation included Sheikh Salman Mohammed Alhassan, Madam Susan Aryee, Dr. Abubakar Umar Alhassan, Dr. George Amoh (Executive Secretary, NPC), and senior management members of the Council.

