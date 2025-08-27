ModernGhana logo
Adam Sukparu inaugurates Rosebank International University College

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr. Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has inaugurated Rosebank International University College (RIUC), describing it as the dawn of an exciting journey poised to shape the future of education, technology, and innovation within the nation and across the broader region.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister highlighted RIUC's pivotal role in national development, aligning perfectly with the national agenda to build a knowledge-driven economy. He emphasised RIUC’s unique position to contribute to this vision by focusing on cutting-edge research, digital innovation, and practical skills development, thereby serving as a crucial hub for nurturing future innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

He stated, “The Ministry firmly believes that while technology acts as a great equaliser, it is the human capital behind it that truly drives transformation. RIUC is expected to play a critical role in empowering young people not just to utilise technology, but to innovate with it, create novel solutions, and establish sustainable businesses that will invigorate industries and strengthen the economy.”

Mr. Sukparu pledged the Ministry’s continued support to RIUC through strategic partnerships, robust policy frameworks, and innovation-friendly initiatives.

He added that these measures are designed to create an ecosystem where students and researchers can thrive, fostering the growth of startups, digital entrepreneurship, and groundbreaking research.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the belief that universities must transcend the role of merely producing graduates, aspiring instead to generate knowledge, incubate ideas, and transform societies.

Mr. Sukparu challenged the students who will pass through RIUC's halls to recognise that the world looks to them for solutions to pressing contemporary issues such as climate change, digital inequality, unemployment, and economic transformation. He urged them to seize the platform RIUC provides to think differently and innovate courageously.

He called for a collective effort to establish RIUC as a centre of excellence, innovation, and global impact, reiterating that the Ministry stands firmly with RIUC to propel the vision of a smarter, digital, and prosperous Ghana.

