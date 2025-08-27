ModernGhana logo
NACSA cautions against violence and weapons ahead of Akwatia by-elections

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has cautioned political actors, party leaders, supporters, and the general public ahead of the forthcoming Akwatia Constituency by-elections to refrain from actions that could incite or promote violence.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Commission warned against the display or use of firearms, tasers, pepper spray, knives, machetes, or any other object capable of causing harm.

“Ghana's democracy has come a long way and remains a beacon of peace and stability in the sub-region,” the statement read.

NACSA reminded all political stakeholders that such conduct not only violates Ghana’s laws but also undermines the very foundation of the nation’s democratic process.

It therefore urged political leaders to set a positive example by encouraging their supporters to express their political choices peacefully and within the confines of the law.

“The use of arms or threats of violence must never be tolerated as a means of gaining political advantage,” the Commission stressed.

It further noted that anyone found in possession of a weapon will be promptly arrested and prosecuted.

NACSA reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission, the National Security Council, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful election.

The Commission called on all political actors and citizens to put peace first and safeguard Ghana’s democracy before, during, and after the Akwatia by-elections.

body-container-line