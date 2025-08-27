Adams Sukparu highlights IEEE Congress as key to empowering Africa's future leaders

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has stated that the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Region 8 event is a testament to collaboration, innovation, and the shared vision of empowering Africa’s next generation of leaders.

Delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2025 IEEE R8 Africa Students & Young Professionals Congress at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) last Friday, Mr. Sukparu praised the congress theme, “Empowering Africa’s Future Leaders Through STEM,” as timely.

He stressed that nations prioritising Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are at the forefront of global innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

The Deputy Minister emphasised Africa's significant potential in talent, creativity, and youthful energy, emphasising the need to foster environments that support innovation. He highlighted the importance of access to advanced tools and knowledge, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, blockchain, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, which are recognised as the pillars of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that Africa should take the lead in.

Mr. Sukparu outlined Ghana’s Digital Vision, affirming the nation's commitment to building a resilient and inclusive digital economy through strategic investments in digital infrastructure, e-government services, fintech innovation, and ICT education.

He mentioned key initiatives, including national broadband expansion and support for local tech startups, aimed at bridging the digital divide.

“Bold components of the Digital Ghana Agenda are underway,” he noted, highlighting efforts to expand last-mile connectivity in rural communities and the launch of a $1 billion Ghana-UAE Innovation and Technology Hub, designed to host the African headquarters of leading global firms.

He recognised IEEE as a vital global partner in technological advancement and professional development, reflecting a deep commitment to capacity building and global collaboration.

Mr. Sukparu urged the students and young professionals present at the congress to network, innovate, and collaborate, reminding them that the future of Africa rests in their hands as innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and changemakers capable of shaping the continent’s destiny through the power of STEM.