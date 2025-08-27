Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 5

In the wake of the Wednesday, August 6, 2025 crashing of the Z-9 Chinese-made Military Helicopter that literally involuntarily cremated all the 8 people on-board, including two senior cabinet members of the Mahama 2.0 Government, namely, the Minister of Defense, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, it has quickly and sharply come to light that the thoroughly charred remains of all the 8 victims, including the three executive operatives of both the Mahama Government and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), had to be quickly flown to South Africa for more expeditious and accurate forensic analyses and identification before being returned to the country for burial and funeral or funerary rites and other ceremonies (See “Forensic Testing: Ghana’s DNA Profiling Capability Limited - Lab Scientist” GraphicOnline.com 8/12/25).

The preceding patently pedestrian eyeopener or revelation was brought to light by Dr. Augustine Eshollar Sagoe, the renowned Human Identification Analyst and Infectious Disease Specialist at the nation’s oldest and most comprehensive public hospital, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH). In our nation’s capital city of Accra. Such politically and morally peevish and scandalous “revelation” is patently pedestrian because the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians have always unarguably been aware of the fact that the “Cash-and-Carry” leadership of the National Democratic Congress has never seriously considered the significance of the healthcare needs of the longsuffering, overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens with even half the relative degree and level of urgency as their own.

And, of course, the reason for such unpardonably criminal neglect is not in the least bit farfetched; and it is simply because the leaders of the country’s two major political parties, namely, the presently ruling National Democratic Congress and the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), are not in the patriotic habit of patronizing the deliberately starvelled healthcare resources of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. Rather, they almost invariably prefer to fly out of the country on the redeye for medical checkups and such flimsy ailments as the common cold and sore-throat, such as when the Vice-President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was recently jetted out of the country on the dubious pretext of a medical emergency, all at the expense of the woefully tax-overwhelmed average Ghanaian civil and public servant.

She would be out of the country for approximately two weeks, if memory serves Yours Truly accurately, for what was widely alleged to be a minor bout of coryza or the common cold. Some grapevine denizens also claimed that it all had to do with work-related fatigue and other end-of-the-month ailments that could have easily and readily been treated with non-prescription and over-the-counter medication. Several weeks or at least a couple of months later, Ghanaians have yet to be reliably informed by the Mahama Presidency about the exact or the precise nature of the officially broadcast announcement of the health emergency flight taken out of the country by the Second-Most-Important-Elected Official of the land.

So, is there really any surprise or wonder that our National Medical System woefully lacks the latest available DNA Equipment for analyzing the charred remains of the victims of the August Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash? It goes without saying that patriotism under the tenure and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has invariably tended to take a heavy hit and virtually become synonymous with ideological populism or a veritable lip-service deftly and coldly calculated to hoodwink the masses of unsuspecting citizens into falsely believing that, indeed, thievish and youthful political scoundrels like Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the Mahama-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Galamsey-promoting GoldBod, and the Bloemfontein, South Africa, educated Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia, Acting Deputy CEO of the so-called Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

Now, for those of our readers who may not fully appreciate the connection between the Ballot-Snatching Sammy Gyamfi and Dr. Kwaku “Mosquitoson” Asiedu-Nketia, it simply has to do with using the “Monopsony” or the CocoBod kind of Government Monopoly to extort money from the sort of the ecologically predatory Galamseyers of the breed that the civilian victims of the August 6, 2025, Z-9 Helicopter Crash were on their way to “wholesomely and environmentally meaningfully train” and then hand over the “legitimized” LOOT, via a Mahama Executive Order a la Trump, to “The Mosquito General and the Bui Dam Woyome’s Son” for safekeeping and investment on the global stock market, and then have the proceeds therefrom craftily divvied up among the vanguard leadership of the Bono and the Gonja Mafioso/Mafiosi, presumably, with the crumbs filtering down to their Fante and the Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalist Allies.

You see, as the recently retired Associate Supreme Court Justice Jones Mawulorm Dotse perspicuously observed not very long ago, with the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Gang, “It is all about creating, looting and sharing the spoils of our common wealth among themselves and their cronies, friends and associates.” The good news here for the likes of the inimitably patriotic and the dedicated scientists and healthcare practitioners and providers like KBTH’s Dr. Augustine Eshollar Sagoe, very likely the kleptocratic and the State-Capturing Leadership of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress may very well have learned some sobering lessons from the latest Z-9 Helicopter Crash to enable them recognize the urgent and the imperative need to facilitate the same hi-tech and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that they routinely, rampantly and scandalously jet themselves abroad to enjoy or take undue advantage of at the damnable expense of the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian people.

Among our people, that is, nearly each and every one of our diverse cultures and languages and dialects, there is a wise and common saying that runs as follows: “A neighbor’s pain or burden might just as well be on the bark of a tree.” In the original Akan, the foregoing maxim runs as follows: “Se Etua Wo Yonko Ho A, Etua Dua Ho,” We speak to the wise in proverbs; but to the fool, we speak in plain language.”

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]