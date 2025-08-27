Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, others in dollars prohibited — BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a stern reminder to the public and institutions across the country that pricing, advertising, or demanding payment for goods and services in foreign currency, particularly the United States dollar, remains strictly prohibited under the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

In a notice dated Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and signed by Aimee V. Quashie for the Secretary, the central bank cautioned that unauthorized dealings in foreign exchange, including black market transactions, issuing receipts, and making or receiving payments in dollars or other foreign currencies, are illegal and will attract sanctions.

The Bank of Ghana stressed that the Ghana Cedi remains the only legal tender for all domestic transactions, and no resident of Ghana, unless duly licensed or authorized by the central bank, is permitted to price or demand payment in foreign currency for goods and services. These include school fees, vehicle sales and rentals, real estate transactions, airline tickets, domestic contracts, retail shopping, online sales, hotel accommodation, and related services.

BoG clarified that foreign currency invoicing may only be issued to expatriates or non-residents, with proceeds from such transactions paid into a Foreign Exchange Account (FEA) with licensed banks. Additionally, exchange rates applied on invoices must reflect prevailing market rates of commercial banks and be benchmarked against the BoG’s published reference rate, not arbitrarily determined.

“The Ghana Cedi remains the only legal tender in Ghana, accordingly, no resident of Ghana, unless duly licensed or authorised by the Bank of Ghana shall price, advertise, invoice, receive or make payment in any foreign currency for goods and/or services,” the notice stated.

The central bank further assured that foreign exchange remains transferable through the banking system for legitimate external payments, subject to regulatory thresholds and commercial banks’ processes.

It warned that enforcement measures will continue, and violators will face sanctions and appropriate legal action in accordance with the law.

This latest directive forms part of BoG’s efforts to strengthen compliance with the foreign exchange regime, curb the growing use of dollars in everyday transactions, and protect the value of the Ghana Cedi.