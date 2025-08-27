ModernGhana logo
NPP’s tribal campaign in flagbearer race dangerous for Ghana’s democracy — Hamza Suhuyini

WED, 27 AUG 2025
A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini, has criticised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ongoing flagbearer campaign, describing it as empty of ideas.

According to him, instead of policy debates, the campaign has been reduced to personal attacks and divisive rhetoric on religion and ethnicity.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, August 27, he said this trend was dangerous for the NPP and for Ghana’s democracy as a whole.

“For me, that I have monitored the tribal and religious undertones that have so far characterized their campaigns, I realize that this is not a campaign of ideas. It is simply a campaign of personality attacks rooted in the unhealthy politics of religion and tribal bigotry. And for me, that is worrying, not just for the future of the New Patriotic Party, but also for our democratic drive as a nation,” he said.

The NDC communicator further asserted that leadership within the NPP had failed to redirect the conversation toward issues that matter to Ghanaians.

He stressed that the opposition party’s flagbearer contest should not deepen divisions in society but provide solutions to the country’s challenges.

“At least they should work hard this time round to provide leadership, not just for the country, but within their own fold where leadership is lacking. I listened to Bryan Acheampong and had cause to condemn him, but even in condemning him, you cannot help but blame Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for where we are,” he stated.

The NDC communicator blamed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the divisive rhetoric, recalling that in previous political campaigns, religion and ethnicity did not play a central role.

He pointed to the periods of the late President John Evans Atta Mills and former Vice President Aliu Mahama as moments where candidates avoided such divisions despite their religious backgrounds.

