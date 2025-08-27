Volta Region launches 7th Trade and Investment Fair with bold vision for 24-Hour Economy

The Volta Region has officially launched the 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair, setting out an ambitious vision to transform the region into a hub of opportunity, enterprise, and innovation.

The launch took place on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Juapong, attended by the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, and business leaders.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fair, Mr. Fred Avornyo, stressed that the event is more than just a marketplace, describing it as "a vision to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time, especially youth unemployment."

He explained that the Fair embodies a true public-private partnership, unlocking investment opportunities in sectors with high potential for job creation and value addition. Highlighting Volta’s strategic position as Ghana’s eastern gateway to West Africa, he urged government and investors to leverage the region’s location to access the 400-million-strong ECOWAS market.

This year’s Fair, themed “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24-Hour Economy”, introduces several innovations, including 24-hour experience days to demonstrate the benefits of a round-the-clock economy for trade, tourism, and social life. Key features will include exhibitions, the maiden Volta Investment Summit, Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions, cultural nights, and creative showcases.

Mr. Avornyo underscored the Fair’s long-term vision: "We want to see Juapong Textiles revived, new companies open, our young people succeed in business, the creative industry thrive, and our tourist sites heavily patronized all year round." He called on local and international businesses and investors to join the effort, adding, "Let us rise together because when Volta rises, Ghana rises with it."

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu noted that the Fair is anchored on President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy policy, which seeks to drive industrial growth, create over 1.7 million jobs, and make Ghana globally competitive. The policy has already secured US$300 million in initial funding, with a target to mobilize US$4 billion over the next four years.

He added that the choice of Juapong Textiles Ltd as the launch venue was symbolic, serving as both a reminder of the region’s industrial past and a call to imagine a renewed, vibrant future. Plans are underway for Juapong Textiles to operate fully under the 24-hour model and for the establishment of a 24-Hour Industrial Park in Adaklu, which will serve as a hub for manufacturing, logistics, and export. With 1,500 acres of land secured for the project, the region is poised for significant industrial and economic growth.

The main Fair will take place in November, bringing together businesses, investors, and development partners to explore opportunities across Volta.