Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
WED, 27 AUG 2025

A fierce fire has ripped through the Anomangye Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying properties worth thousands of cedis and leaving traders devastated.

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the day, spread rapidly due to the congested layout of the market and the dominance of wooden structures.

Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Peter Tetteh, said firefighters were alerted late and encountered major difficulties in containing the flames, as the nearest hydrants were far from the scene.

He disclosed that a total of 192 sheds and 44 shops were completely destroyed, while only 19 shops were salvaged. Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, but investigations have begun.

Mr. Tetteh added that the market’s structural arrangement significantly hampered firefighting efforts, making it difficult for crews to access the affected sections in time.

The incident has left hundreds of traders counting their losses, with many calling for urgent safety measures and a reconstruction plan to prevent future disasters.

