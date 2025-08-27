KsTU lecturer cautions parents against rebuking children over poor BECE results

A senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Samuel Afriyie, has urged parents and guardians to avoid rebuking their children for scoring low grades in the recently released 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

He cautioned that harsh criticisms can have long-term psychological effects on the children.

Dr. Afriyie emphasized that instead of punishment or verbal abuse, parents should try to understand the reasons behind their children’s academic struggles.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Otec FM morning show "Nyansapo" on Monday, August 27, 2025, he said it is important to create a supportive environment where children can openly talk about their challenges.

He revealed that there have been cases where students, feeling hopeless and rejected, have resorted to drastic actions, including suicide.

“There are documented instances of children losing interest in schooling or taking their lives simply because of how parents reacted to poor performance,” he noted.

Dr. Afriyie encouraged parents to engage in open conversations with their children, offer guidance, and seek professional academic support where necessary.

“Advice, encouragement, and showing concern are more effective tools in building a child’s confidence than rebuke,” he added.

He concluded by stressing that poor academic results do not mean a child is unintelligent.

"Factors such as exam anxiety, poor conditions during the exams, or unfavorable home environments could contribute to their performance," he stated.