August 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.45 on forex market, GHS10.99 on interbank

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.99 and a selling rate of GHS11.46.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.10 for dollar purchases and GHS12.45 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.97 for buying and GHS10.99 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.68 for buying and GHS15.38 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.81.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.68 for buying and GHS13.29 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.80.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates is GHS10.95 and GHS11.00 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS14.86 and GHS14.96 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS12.81 and GHS12.83 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.98 each.