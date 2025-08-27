ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

August 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.45 on forex market, GHS10.99 on interbank

CediRates Spotlight August 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.45 on forex market, GHS10.99 on interbank
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.99 and a selling rate of GHS11.46.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.10 for dollar purchases and GHS12.45 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.97 for buying and GHS10.99 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.68 for buying and GHS15.38 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.81.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.68 for buying and GHS13.29 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.80.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates is GHS10.95 and GHS11.00 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS14.86 and GHS14.96 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS12.81 and GHS12.83 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.98 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini Bawumia is to be blamed for religious and tribal politics in Ghana — Hamza Suhuy...

34 minutes ago

Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga

36 minutes ago

Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie

42 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for university–industry collaboration to make graduates more work-r...

1 hour ago

August 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.45 on forex market, GHS10.99 on interbank August 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.45 on forex market, GHS10.99 on interbank

1 hour ago

Presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bryan Acheampong, NPP flagbearer race: ‘Refrain from intemperate language, personal attacks’ — Bry...

14 hours ago

Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – Dr. Dodoo Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – D...

14 hours ago

Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase

15 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: I remain focused despite barrage of attacks, falsehoods, fa...

15 hours ago

Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line