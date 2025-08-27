Collaboration key to tackling Volta water issue — CFF-Ghana

The Executive Director of Community Focus Foundation Ghana, Mr. Richard Kasu, has emphasized the need for strong collaboration between the government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders to address the water and sanitation issues plaguing the Volta Region.

Speaking at the Volta Water and Sanitation Dialogue in Ho on August 24, 2025, Mr. Kasu highlighted the importance of collective action in finding solutions to the region's water challenges.

The dialogue aimed to bring together stakeholders from civil societies, government, and experts in the sector to plan and share their diversity of thought, ultimately proposing workable recommendations to adopt as a region. According to Mr. Kasu, diagnosing the challenges requires bold solutions that address specific situations.

The dialogue will culminate in a communique containing recommendations for federal engagement and implementation. Mr. Kasu expressed confidence that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the organizing community will embrace the recommendations and work together to achieve the goals of the dialogue.

The joint action will focus on ensuring communities without water gain access, fixing challenges in communities with existing water supply systems, and addressing sanitation issues. Mr. Kasu stressed the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, including the media, government, civil society, and traditional leaders.

The Executive Director welcomed the proposal to make the dialogue an annual event, citing the Minister's passion for addressing water challenges in the region. "We're going to work together to review what we've done, look at implementation strategies, and plan well to bring all stakeholders to the table," Mr. Kasu said.

Mr. Kasu lamented the skill gap hindering maintenance efforts and called for retooling to bridge these gaps. "We have boreholes in some communities, but do we maintain them? That's one of the issues we're taking about – skill gaps and the people to maintain them," he said.

The dialogue aims to contribute to the national level efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation. By working together, the region can ensure that everyone has access to these basic necessities.

The Volta Region has been grappling with water scarcity, with many communities lacking access to clean and reliable water. The Ghana Water Company has been working to address the issue, but more needs to be done to ensure sustainable solutions.

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana is calling on all stakeholders to join hands in addressing the water and sanitation challenges in the Volta Region. By working together, we can ensure that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation, contributing to a healthier and more prosperous community.

The implementation of the recommendations will be crucial in addressing the water challenges in the region. The Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the organizing committee will need to work together to ensure that the plans are executed effectively.