Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of women, children

Tension in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District has forced hundreds of residents—mostly women and children—to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Once vibrant communities along the Sawla–Bole highway now resemble ghost towns. On a visit through the area Monday, villages such as Seiyiri and Nasoyiri near Sawla, and Bodi, Kakiase, Gbogdaa, and Doli on the way to Bole, lay eerily silent, their usual bustle replaced with fear and uncertainty.

At Gbogdaa, the haunting image of an elderly woman clutching a walking stick and sitting alone captured the desperation of a community uprooted in haste, leaving behind its most vulnerable.

Many of the displaced have taken refuge at the Sawla Police Station, where a heavy police presence is providing temporary protection.

Security forces have intensified operations, mounting checkpoints and subjecting all vehicles passing through the district to strict searches in a bid to prevent further bloodshed.

The mass displacement follows a violent land dispute at Gbiniyiri that erupted on Sunday. The clashes claimed six lives and left 18 others with gunshot and machete wounds, deepening fear and instability across the district.