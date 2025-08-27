Macron rebuffs Netanyahu claims of French inaction over antisemitism

French President Emmanuel Macron has delivered a forceful riposte to Benjamin Netanyahu, after the Israeli prime minister accused France of fuelling antisemitism through its stance on the recognition of a Palestinian state.

In a letter revealed by Le Monde on Tuesday, the French president said Netanyahu had “offended the whole of France” with his claims of inaction against antisemitism, and warned Israel's leader against a “murderous headlong rush” in Gaza.

“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge we fight with all our strength are unacceptable and offensive to France as a whole,” Macron wrote. He added that the battle against antisemitism “cannot be a subject of instrumentalisation”.

The row was sparked earlier this month when Netanyahu accused Macron of “feeding the fire of antisemitism” by signalling support for recognising Palestinian statehood.

France's fight against antisemitism

In a 17 August letter, the Israeli leader expressed “concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of decisive action” by the government. He argued that antisemitic incidents had risen since Macron's statements about Palestine.

The Élysée swiftly denounced the charge as “wrong” and “abject”, pointing out that Macron had only learnt of Netanyahu's words through the media.

In his reply, the French president noted that he had deliberately delayed making his letter public until Netanyahu had seen it – “elementary courtesy”, he quipped.

Macron underlined France's record in combating antisemitism, which he said had historically been fuelled by the far right but today also came from segments of the far left, who “essentialise the Jewish community and support hatred against it”.

He stressed: “I remain, and will remain, the guarantor of the imperative need to fight this abomination, everywhere and always.”

Spike in antisemitic acts

Figures from France's interior ministry show 504 antisemitic acts between January and May this year – a decline of 24 percent compared to 2024, though still more than double the level of 2023.

The issue carries particular sensitivity in France, home to both the largest Jewish community in Western Europe, at around half a million people, and a sizeable Arab-Muslim population deeply affected by the suffering in Gaza.

While Macron initially stood firmly with Israel following Hamas's brutal attacks on 7 October 2023, he has since sharpened his criticism of Netanyahu's Gaza strategy.

Recognition of Palestinian state

In his latest letter, he urged the prime minister to end “the illegal and unjustifiable recolonisation of the West Bank” and embrace international efforts towards “peace, security and prosperity”.

Recognising a Palestinian state, Macron insisted, was not an endorsement of Hamas but rather the “only way to eradicate” the group and to spare young Israelis a future of endless war. “The Palestinian state must constitute the end of Hamas,” he wrote.

The diplomatic row has also drawn in Washington, as Charles Kushner, the US ambassador to France and father of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, sent Macron a letter echoing Netanyahu's arguments.

He was summoned to the French foreign ministry on Monday.